Staggered scoring and bonus payout for Tour Championship at East Lake
The FedExCup playoffs will conclude at the Tour Championship and for the second straight season, Scottie Scheffler will begin the finale with a two-stroke advantage.
Despite finishing co-runner-up at the BMW Championship, Scheffler is No. 1 in the FedExCup standings. With the staggered scoring system in place, he’ll start at East Lake at 10 under par.
BMW Championship winner Viktor Hovland, who closed in an Olympia Fields course-record 61, is second in points and opens the Tour Championship at 8 under.
Scheffler was in the same position a year ago and built a six-stroke lead through 54 holes, before closing in 75 and tying for second, behind champion Rory McIlroy.
The top 30 in FedExCup points qualified for the event. Matt Fitzpatrick was the lone player to jump inside the cut line, thanks to his play in the second playoff event. His tie for second moved him from 40th to 10th, while Chris Kirk dropped from 29th to 32nd.
There is no official purse at East Lake, but there is a $75 million bonus pool, with $18 million going to the winner.
Starting scores are based on where players stand in FedExCup points following the first two playoff events. Here’s how the field will commence the Tour Championship, along with the full bonus payout.
10 under: Scottie Scheffler
8 under: Viktor Hovland
7 under: Rory McIlroy
6 under: Jon Rahm
5 under: Lucas Glover
4 under: Max Homa, Patrick Cantlay, Brian Harman, Wyndham Clark, Matt Fitzpatrick
3 under: Tommy Fleetwood, Russell Henley, Keegan Bradley, Rickie Fowler, Xander Schauffele
2 under: Tom Kim, Sungjae Im, Tony Finau, Corey Conners, Si Woo Kim
1 under: Taylor Moore, Nick Taylor, Adam Schenk, Collin Morikawa, Jason Day
Even par: Sam Burns, Emiliano Grillo, Tyrrell Hatton, Jordan Spieth, Sepp Straka
Payout:
1. $18,000,000
2. $6,500,000
3. $5,000,000
4. $4,000,000
5. $3,000,000
6. $2,500,000
7. $2,000,000
8. $1,500,000
9. $1,250,000
10. $1,000,000
11. $950,000
12. $900,000
13. $850,000
14. $800,000
15. $760,000
16. $720,000
17. $700,000
18. $680,000
19. $660,000
20. $640,000
21. $620,000
22. $600,000
23. $580,000
24. $565,000
25. $550,000
26. $540,000
27. $530,000
28. $520,000
29. $510,000
30. $500,000