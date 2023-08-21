Staggered scoring and bonus payout for Tour Championship at East Lake

The FedExCup playoffs will conclude at the Tour Championship and for the second straight season, Scottie Scheffler will begin the finale with a two-stroke advantage.

Despite finishing co-runner-up at the BMW Championship, Scheffler is No. 1 in the FedExCup standings. With the staggered scoring system in place, he’ll start at East Lake at 10 under par.

BMW Championship winner Viktor Hovland, who closed in an Olympia Fields course-record 61, is second in points and opens the Tour Championship at 8 under.

Scheffler was in the same position a year ago and built a six-stroke lead through 54 holes, before closing in 75 and tying for second, behind champion Rory McIlroy.

The top 30 in FedExCup points qualified for the event. Matt Fitzpatrick was the lone player to jump inside the cut line, thanks to his play in the second playoff event. His tie for second moved him from 40th to 10th, while Chris Kirk dropped from 29th to 32nd.

There is no official purse at East Lake, but there is a $75 million bonus pool, with $18 million going to the winner.

Starting scores are based on where players stand in FedExCup points following the first two playoff events. Here’s how the field will commence the Tour Championship, along with the full bonus payout.

10 under: Scottie Scheffler

8 under: Viktor Hovland

7 under: Rory McIlroy

6 under: Jon Rahm

5 under: Lucas Glover

4 under: Max Homa, Patrick Cantlay, Brian Harman, Wyndham Clark, Matt Fitzpatrick

3 under: Tommy Fleetwood, Russell Henley, Keegan Bradley, Rickie Fowler, Xander Schauffele

2 under: Tom Kim, Sungjae Im, Tony Finau, Corey Conners, Si Woo Kim

1 under: Taylor Moore, Nick Taylor, Adam Schenk, Collin Morikawa, Jason Day

Even par: Sam Burns, Emiliano Grillo, Tyrrell Hatton, Jordan Spieth, Sepp Straka

Payout:

1. $18,000,000

2. $6,500,000

3. $5,000,000

4. $4,000,000

5. $3,000,000

6. $2,500,000

7. $2,000,000

8. $1,500,000

9. $1,250,000

10. $1,000,000

11. $950,000

12. $900,000

13. $850,000

14. $800,000

15. $760,000

16. $720,000

17. $700,000

18. $680,000

19. $660,000

20. $640,000

21. $620,000

22. $600,000

23. $580,000

24. $565,000

25. $550,000

26. $540,000

27. $530,000

28. $520,000

29. $510,000

30. $500,000