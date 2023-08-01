 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

David Malukas and Scott DixonScott Dixon - Bommarito Automotive Group 500 - By_ Karl Zemlin_Large Image Without Watermark_m91721.jpg
IndyCar points, results after World Wide Technology Raceway
TENNIS-USA-OPEN
U.S. Open: Holger Rune, No. 4 seed, upset on opening day
nbc_indy_dixon_230827_1920x1080.jpg
Chip Ganassi Racing locks down IndyCar championship with two races remaining

Top Clips

nbc_pl_t2rnewvliv_230828.jpg
Takeaways, controversy from Liverpool’s comeback
nbc_pl_t2rarsvful_230828.jpg
Is Arteta messing with Arsenal’s winning formula?
nbc_pl_t2rbouvtot_230828.jpg
Postecoglou ‘totally changed the outlook’ at Spurs

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

David Malukas and Scott DixonScott Dixon - Bommarito Automotive Group 500 - By_ Karl Zemlin_Large Image Without Watermark_m91721.jpg
IndyCar points, results after World Wide Technology Raceway
TENNIS-USA-OPEN
U.S. Open: Holger Rune, No. 4 seed, upset on opening day
nbc_indy_dixon_230827_1920x1080.jpg
Chip Ganassi Racing locks down IndyCar championship with two races remaining

Top Clips

nbc_pl_t2rnewvliv_230828.jpg
Takeaways, controversy from Liverpool’s comeback
nbc_pl_t2rarsvful_230828.jpg
Is Arteta messing with Arsenal’s winning formula?
nbc_pl_t2rbouvtot_230828.jpg
Postecoglou ‘totally changed the outlook’ at Spurs

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Stewart Cink tabbed as Ryder Cup vice captain for first time

  
Published July 31, 2023 08:00 PM
cink_1920_open23.jpg

This year’s U.S. Ryder Cup team is introducing a fresh face into the American vice captain’s rotation.

Stewart Cink, a five-time Ryder Cupper as a player, was appointed Monday afternoon as captain Zach Johnson’s fifth vice captain for next month’s matches at Marco Simone Golf Club in Rome.

The 50-year-old Cink, who won twice during the 2020-21 PGA Tour season but has since slipped outside the top 250 in Official World Golf Ranking, played his five Ryder Cups in succession, though he hasn’t teed it up in the biennial event since 2010. The U.S. lost by a single point that year, but Cink didn’t lose a match, going 1-0-2 with Matt Kuchar in team play before halving Rory McIlroy in singles.

Cink holds a 5-7-7 individual record at the Ryder Cup, but he’s been a part of just one winning team (2008).

At least one of Johnson’s previously named vice captains – Steve Stricker, Davis Love III, Jim Furyk, Fred Couples – has served as a vice captain on each of the past six U.S. Ryder Cup teams. Of those four, only Couples has not also been a captain.