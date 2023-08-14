 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

CPKC Women's Open - Round Two
Lewis names three captain’s picks for U.S. Solheim Cup team
AUTO: SEP 04 NASCAR Cup Series Cook Out Southern 500
Playoff primer: Everything to know before the Southern 500
FMIA lance.jpg
Analyzing San Francisco 49ers’ trading Trey Lance to Dallas Cowboys

Top Clips

nbc_golf_gt_stanfordhit_230828.jpg
Stanford discusses challenges of Solheim Cup
nbc_golf_gt_zhangyin_230828.jpg
Zhang, Yin preview 2023 Solheim Cup
nbc_golf_gt_rexlav_230828.jpg
Does Europe have the ‘upper hand’ in Ryder Cup?

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

CPKC Women's Open - Round Two
Lewis names three captain’s picks for U.S. Solheim Cup team
AUTO: SEP 04 NASCAR Cup Series Cook Out Southern 500
Playoff primer: Everything to know before the Southern 500
FMIA lance.jpg
Analyzing San Francisco 49ers’ trading Trey Lance to Dallas Cowboys

Top Clips

nbc_golf_gt_stanfordhit_230828.jpg
Stanford discusses challenges of Solheim Cup
nbc_golf_gt_zhangyin_230828.jpg
Zhang, Yin preview 2023 Solheim Cup
nbc_golf_gt_rexlav_230828.jpg
Does Europe have the ‘upper hand’ in Ryder Cup?

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Why Lucas Glover kept dunking his hands in water coolers Sunday in Memphis

  
Published August 14, 2023 02:12 AM

MEMPHIS, Tenn. – On a sweltering day when the heat index topped out at 109 degrees, FedEx St. Jude Championship winner Lucas Glover beat the heat in a unique way.

Glover was spotted multiple times on Sunday soaking his hands in one of the water coolers spread across TPC Southwind, but his reasoning wasn’t what you might think.

“It’s a way to keep my hands from sweating,” he explained. “If you leave them in there as long as you can stand it and then wipe them off real quick, it closes your pores up for 10, 15 minutes. So I do that if there’s any water in the coolers when it’s like this, since I don’t wear a glove. It literally stops them from sweating for a little while.”

Glover said that when he was younger, his swing coach, the late Dick Harmon, would cut the fingers out of a glove so he wouldn’t get calluses, but he’s never felt comfortable wearing one while he’s competing.

“When it’s hot, it’s not that bad,” he said. “I just have to have constant grip [drying] work and I’ve got the thick cord [grips] so it’s not that bad.”