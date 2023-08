Lee Hodges earned his first PGA Tour win by seven strokes at the 3M classic. Here are the clubs he used to do it:

DRIVER: Titleist TSR2 (8 degrees)

FAIRWAY WOOD: Titleist TSR3 (15 degrees)

HYBRID: Titleist TSR3 (21 degrees)

IRONS: Titleist T100 (4-6), 620 CB (7-9)

WEDGES: Titleist Vokey Design SM9 (46, 52, 56, 60 degrees)

PUTTER: Scotty Cameron GOLO 6 Tour prototype

BALL: Titleist Pro V1