 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

CPKC Women's Open - Round Two
Lewis names three captain’s picks for U.S. Solheim Cup team
AUTO: SEP 04 NASCAR Cup Series Cook Out Southern 500
Playoff primer: Everything to know before the Southern 500
FMIA lance.jpg
Analyzing San Francisco 49ers’ trading Trey Lance to Dallas Cowboys

Top Clips

nbc_golf_gt_stanfordhit_230828.jpg
Stanford discusses challenges of Solheim Cup
nbc_golf_gt_zhangyin_230828.jpg
Zhang, Yin preview 2023 Solheim Cup
nbc_golf_gt_rexlav_230828.jpg
Does Europe have the ‘upper hand’ in Ryder Cup?

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

CPKC Women's Open - Round Two
Lewis names three captain’s picks for U.S. Solheim Cup team
AUTO: SEP 04 NASCAR Cup Series Cook Out Southern 500
Playoff primer: Everything to know before the Southern 500
FMIA lance.jpg
Analyzing San Francisco 49ers’ trading Trey Lance to Dallas Cowboys

Top Clips

nbc_golf_gt_stanfordhit_230828.jpg
Stanford discusses challenges of Solheim Cup
nbc_golf_gt_zhangyin_230828.jpg
Zhang, Yin preview 2023 Solheim Cup
nbc_golf_gt_rexlav_230828.jpg
Does Europe have the ‘upper hand’ in Ryder Cup?

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

A year on from mom’s passing, Tommy Fleetwood in the hunt for first PGA Tour win

  
Published August 11, 2023 10:51 PM
Fleetwood_1920_FedExStJude23_R2_drive.jpg

MEMPHIS, Tenn. – There was something apropos about Tommy Fleetwood’s play through two rounds at the FedEx St. Jude Championship, where he was tied for third place and just two shots off the lead.

Fleetwood skipped last year’s playoff opener to remain with his family following the death of his mother, Sue. The Englishman took two months off last year, including all three FedExCup playoff events.

“She would have sent her usual text saying well played, good luck tomorrow or something,” Fleetwood said Friday when asked how his mother would have responded to his second-round 66. “I’ve been very, very lucky that I’ve had great parents. Not everybody is as lucky as I am to have the support and the commitment that they put into everything that I did. Up until the day that she passed, she was still texting me every day, every time I played golf.”

Full-field scores from FedEx St. Jude Championship

Fleetwood said he thinks about his mother often, particularly when he’s challenged as a parent.

“I think they gave me a lot of lessons in how to be a parent, and yeah, there’s plenty of things that I’ll try and emulate throughout my life,” he said.