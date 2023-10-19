 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Short Track - Beijing 2022 Olympic Games
Short track season starts with changes at the top
usga_sign_1920.jpg
USGA ’98% there’ with amateur qualifying changes, proposes wait-list changes
NASCAR Cup Series Hollywood Casino 400 - Qualifying
Dr. Diandra: Why we shouldn’t be so surprised by Martin Truex Jr.’s playoff run

Top Clips

nbc_csu_carsea_231019.jpg
Week 7 preview: Cardinals vs. Seahawks
nbc_csu_pacbro_231019.jpg
Week 7 preview: Packers vs. Broncos
nbc_simms_lionsravens_231019.jpg
Week 7 preview: Lions vs. Ravens

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Short Track - Beijing 2022 Olympic Games
Short track season starts with changes at the top
usga_sign_1920.jpg
USGA ’98% there’ with amateur qualifying changes, proposes wait-list changes
NASCAR Cup Series Hollywood Casino 400 - Qualifying
Dr. Diandra: Why we shouldn’t be so surprised by Martin Truex Jr.’s playoff run

Top Clips

nbc_csu_carsea_231019.jpg
Week 7 preview: Cardinals vs. Seahawks
nbc_csu_pacbro_231019.jpg
Week 7 preview: Packers vs. Broncos
nbc_simms_lionsravens_231019.jpg
Week 7 preview: Lions vs. Ravens

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Outside OWGR top 50, LIV players like Joaquin Niemann in major no man’s land

  
Published October 19, 2023 12:48 PM

DORAL, Fla. – Two days after tying for 11th at last year’s Tour Championship, Joaquin Niemann was among a wave of PGA Tour players to join LIV Golf. He ranked 19th in the world at that time and like nearly all the players who joined the new league, he has since plummeted in the OWGR.

But unlike many of the players who joined LIV Golf, Niemann and, for that matter, Talor Gooch were in their 20s and at the beginning of their careers, which made both players important additions to the league. It also left the two in a world-ranking spiral and a major championship no man’s land.

Both Niemann and Gooch are now outside the top 50 in the world ranking, and following news last week that the ranking had turned down LIV Golf’s request for points, scrambling for entry into next year’s majors.

“It’s been a little bit frustrating the last couple months knowing that I’m going to be outside the top 50 and not going to be able to get into the majors,” Niemann said Thursday at the LIV Golf finale at Doral. “I’m going to have to try to go play different tours to try to win world ranking [points] but I still think it won’t be enough to make it because all the world ranking [points] now are on the PGA Tour.”

Niemann, who played the four majors this year with his best finish a tie for 16th at the Masters, said it’s not likely he could improve his world ranking enough to qualify for next year’s majors and that he plans to attempt qualifying for the U.S. Open and Open Championship.

“I don’t have the world ranking right now, but I know I have the game to be competing at the majors and be winning majors,” he said.