PGA Championship playoff format and holes at Valhalla Golf Club
Published May 19, 2024 03:23 PM
Highlights: PGA Championship, Round 3
Relive the best shots and moments from third-round action at the 2024 PGA Championship from Valhalla Golf Club in Louisville, Kentucky.
If a playoff is needed to determine the winner of the 106th PGA Championship, the PGA of America employs a three-hole aggregate session.
For this year’s championship at Valhalla Golf Club, players would compete on the following:
- Par-4 13th, 349 yards
- Par-4 17th, 477 yards
- Par-5 18th, 573 yards
If players are still tied after scores are added up following those three holes, they will move to sudden death, in this order: 18, 13, 17, 18.
The three-hole aggregate system was first used at Valhalla in 2000, when Tiger Woods defeated Bob May. Here’s a look at the instances when the format was needed to hand out the Wanamaker Trophy (there hasn’t yet been a sudden-death playoff following the three-hole aggregate):
- 2022: Justin Thomas def. Will Zalatoris, Southern Hills CC
- 2011: Keegan Bradley def. Jason Dufner, Atlanta Athletic Club
- 2010: Martin Kaymer def. Bubba Watson, Whistling Straits
- 2004: Vijay Singh def. Chris DiMarco and Justin Leonard, Whistling Straits
- 2000: Tiger Woods def. Bob May, Valhalla Golf Club