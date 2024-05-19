PGA Championship playoff format and holes at Valhalla Golf Club

If a playoff is needed to determine the winner of the 106th PGA Championship, the PGA of America employs a three-hole aggregate session.

For this year’s championship at Valhalla Golf Club, players would compete on the following:



Par-4 13th, 349 yards

Par-4 17th, 477 yards

Par-5 18th, 573 yards

If players are still tied after scores are added up following those three holes, they will move to sudden death, in this order: 18, 13, 17, 18.

The three-hole aggregate system was first used at Valhalla in 2000, when Tiger Woods defeated Bob May. Here’s a look at the instances when the format was needed to hand out the Wanamaker Trophy (there hasn’t yet been a sudden-death playoff following the three-hole aggregate):

