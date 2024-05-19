 Skip navigation
Top News

2024 PGA Championship - Round Four
Brooks Koepka expects another punishing response after tie for 24th in PGA defense
ATHLETICS-DIAMOND-MAR
World champion Shericka Jackson wins 200m season debut at Diamond League meet
General Views of Pinehurst No2 Course
U.S. Open final qualifying locations and results for Pinehurst No. 2

Top Clips

oly_atm400_doomvictory_240519.jpg
Doom leans for 400m win in Rabat
nbc_pl_angeintv_240519.jpg
Postecoglou refuses to let Spurs settle for fifth
nbc_pl_liverpoolfuture_240519.jpg
How will Slot replace Klopp at Liverpool?

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
PGA Championship playoff format and holes at Valhalla Golf Club

  
Published May 19, 2024 03:23 PM
If a playoff is needed to determine the winner of the 106th PGA Championship, the PGA of America employs a three-hole aggregate session.

For this year’s championship at Valhalla Golf Club, players would compete on the following:

  • Par-4 13th, 349 yards
  • Par-4 17th, 477 yards
  • Par-5 18th, 573 yards

If players are still tied after scores are added up following those three holes, they will move to sudden death, in this order: 18, 13, 17, 18.

The three-hole aggregate system was first used at Valhalla in 2000, when Tiger Woods defeated Bob May. Here’s a look at the instances when the format was needed to hand out the Wanamaker Trophy (there hasn’t yet been a sudden-death playoff following the three-hole aggregate):

  • 2022: Justin Thomas def. Will Zalatoris, Southern Hills CC
  • 2011: Keegan Bradley def. Jason Dufner, Atlanta Athletic Club
  • 2010: Martin Kaymer def. Bubba Watson, Whistling Straits
  • 2004: Vijay Singh def. Chris DiMarco and Justin Leonard, Whistling Straits
  • 2000: Tiger Woods def. Bob May, Valhalla Golf Club