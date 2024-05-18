PGA Championship 2024: Scottie Scheffler double bogeys second hole in Round 3

 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

2024 PGA Championship - Preview Day Three
Louisville mayor: No body cam footage from Scottie Scheffler’s arrest
NASCAR Cup Series All-Star Race - Qualifying and Pit Crew Challenge
Joey Logano claims pole for NASCAR All-Star Race at North Wilkesboro
Black Eyed Susan Cocktail and Flower with Horseshoe
Black-Eyed Susan Preakness Stakes cocktail: Recipe, how to make, ingredients, tradition, origin

Top Clips

nbc_horse_gallorette_240518.jpg
Fluffy Socks pulls ahead in Gallorette Stakes win
nbc_horse_derbyfeature_240518.jpg
Revisiting 150th Kentucky Derby’s historic finish
nbc_horse_preaknesspreview_240518.jpg
Mystik Dan, Imagination headline Preakness field

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

2024 PGA Championship - Preview Day Three
Louisville mayor: No body cam footage from Scottie Scheffler’s arrest
NASCAR Cup Series All-Star Race - Qualifying and Pit Crew Challenge
Joey Logano claims pole for NASCAR All-Star Race at North Wilkesboro
Black Eyed Susan Cocktail and Flower with Horseshoe
Black-Eyed Susan Preakness Stakes cocktail: Recipe, how to make, ingredients, tradition, origin

Top Clips

nbc_horse_gallorette_240518.jpg
Fluffy Socks pulls ahead in Gallorette Stakes win
nbc_horse_derbyfeature_240518.jpg
Revisiting 150th Kentucky Derby’s historic finish
nbc_horse_preaknesspreview_240518.jpg
Mystik Dan, Imagination headline Preakness field

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

PGA Championship 2024: Scottie Scheffler double bogeys second hole in Round 3

  
Published May 18, 2024 02:16 PM
Scheffler ‘pretty rattled’ by pre-round arrest
May 17, 2024 03:55 PM
Scottie Scheffler discusses his arrest outside Valhalla Golf Club before Round 2 of the PGA Championship and the surreal feeling of going from a jail cell to the course for a 5-under round.

The second shot on his second hole led to a double bogey for Scottie Scheffler Saturday at the PGA Championship.

After missing a 13-foot birdie putt at the first, Scheffler hit his tee shot on the par-4 second into the right fairway bunker. His second shot traveled left, into a hazard area but not in the water. With his ball settled deep in the tall grass, Scheffler could only hack out 55 feet. His fourth shot then screamed well past the hole, leaving him 40 feet. Scheffler two-putted from there for a 6.

The double dropped Scheffler to 7 under par. He followed that with a three-putt bogey from 40 feet at the par-3 third to drop into a tie for 21st, six shots off the lead.

Scheffler is playing the third round at Valhalla Golf Club without his usual caddie. Ted Scott traveled to Louisiana for his daughter’s high school graduation. He will be back for Sunday’s final round.

In his place Saturday is Brad Payne, the PGA Tour’s chaplain.