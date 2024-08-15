 Skip navigation
PGA Tour playoffs to begins with excessive heat warning in Memphis

  
Published August 15, 2024 08:52 AM
McIlroy looking to 'get over the line' at FedExCup
August 14, 2024 04:23 PM
Rory McIlroy speaks to the media ahead of the FedExCup playoffs at TPC Southwind in Shelby County, Tennessee.

The PGA Tour playoffs begin Thursday at TPC Southwind in Memphis, Tennessee, and it’s going to be a scorcher.

Temperatures are expected to reach 96 degrees during the afternoon at the FedEx St. Jude Championship, with a heat index between 105-110 degrees.

The temperature is forecast to increase to a high of 97 on Friday and drop, slightly, to highs of 94 and 90 on Saturday and Sunday, respectively.

There is minimal chance of rain throughout tournament play.