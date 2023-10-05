 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series I Love NY 355 at The Glen
Boris Said embraces “unbelievable experience” in Xfinity Series return
fitz.jpg
Fired Northwestern football coach Pat Fitzgerald suing school for $130M for wrongful termination
2023 NBA Playoffs- Boston Celtics v Philadelphia 76ers
Joel Embiid picks USA for Olympics over France, Cameroon

Top Clips

laurenjrueholiday.jpg
Lauren Holiday’s perspective is needed after trade
Justin_Fields__911161.jpg
Berry’s fantasy preview for Bears vs. Commanders
nbc_dps_tomwaddleandmarcsilvermaninterview_231005.jpg
Bears’ desperation level is a 100 out of 10

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series I Love NY 355 at The Glen
Boris Said embraces “unbelievable experience” in Xfinity Series return
fitz.jpg
Fired Northwestern football coach Pat Fitzgerald suing school for $130M for wrongful termination
2023 NBA Playoffs- Boston Celtics v Philadelphia 76ers
Joel Embiid picks USA for Olympics over France, Cameroon

Top Clips

laurenjrueholiday.jpg
Lauren Holiday’s perspective is needed after trade
Justin_Fields__911161.jpg
Berry’s fantasy preview for Bears vs. Commanders
nbc_dps_tomwaddleandmarcsilvermaninterview_231005.jpg
Bears’ desperation level is a 100 out of 10

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Playing with Al-Rumayyan and Slumbers, LIV’s Peter Uihlein co-leads Dunhill Links

  
Published October 5, 2023 03:52 PM
Alfred Dunhill Links Championship - Day One

ST ANDREWS, SCOTLAND - OCTOBER 05: Yasir Al-Rumayyan of Saudi Arabia The Newcastle United and LIV Golf Chairman and Governor of The Public Investment Fund (PIV)of Saudi Arabia with his professional partner Peter Uihlein of The United States (L) pose for a picture on the Swilcan Bridge on the 18th hole with Jordan Smith of England and Martin Slumbers the CEO of The R&A and Secretary of The Royal and Ancient Golf Club of St Andrews during the first round of the Alfred Dunhill Links Championship on the Old Course at St Andrews on October 05, 2023 in St Andrews, Scotland. (Photo by David Cannon/Getty Images)

Getty Images

ST. ANDREWS, Scotland — Peter Uihlein was in the company of some of golf’s top newsmakers on Thursday, and made some news of his own with an 8-under 64 giving him a share of the lead in the Alfred Dunhill Links Championship.

Uihlein, one of four LIV Golf players in the DP World Tour event, played with amateur partner Yasir Al-Rumayyan, the governor of Saudi Arabia’s national wealth fund (PIF) that backs LIV Golf.

Al-Rumayyan is now in negotiations with the PGA Tour and European tour to create a separate company that would combine the tours’ commercial interests.

Also playing in their group on the Old Course at St. Andrews was R&A CEO Martin Slumbers, whose pro partner was Jordan Smith.

Slumbers was seen with Al-Rumayyan during The Open this summer. Slumbers was asked during The Open if he would entertain PIF money for events run by the R&A.

“If I’m very open, we are and do and continue to do, talk to various potential sponsors,” Slumbers said in July. “We have a number of large corporate partners that help us make this thing happen. I think the world has changed in the last year. It’s not just golf. You’re seeing it in football. You’re seeing it in F1. You’re seeing it in cricket. I’m sure tennis won’t be that far behind.

“The world of sport has changed dramatically in the last 12 months, and it is not feasible for the R&A or golf to just ignore what is a societal change on a global basis. We will be considering within all the parameters that we look at all the options that we have.”

Uihlein shared the lead with Sebastian Soderberg and Adri Arnaus at the pro-am that takes place at St. Andrews, Kingsbarns and Carnoustie. The final round is on the Old Course.

LIV Golf players in the field, including Louis Oosthuizen and Talor Gooch, were either not European tour members or had resigned their membership before playing in a LIV Golf event. They are sponsor invitations and faced no sanctions from the tour.

Of greater notoriety were Matt Fitzpatrick (67), Tommy Fleetwood (69) and Robert MacIntyre (70), all of them at Carnoustie just four days after they helped Europe to an emotional and thorough victory over the United States in the Ryder Cup outside Rome.

History came from David Howell, who made his 722nd appearance on the European tour to break the record of Miguel Angel Jimenez.

Six of the best nine scores in the first round came at St. Andrews, including the rounds of Uihlein and Soderberg that featured fast starts in good conditions.

Soderberg birdied seven of his first eight holes to go out in 29, while all eight of the birdies by Uihlein — who plays on the LIV Golf circuit — were in the first 14 holes of the American’s bogey-free round.

Arnaus played at Carnoustie, where he birdied five straight holes from No. 17 after starting at the 10th, and also eagled the par-5 14th hole.

Among the six players a shot off the lead was Nicolas Colsaerts, one of Europe’s vice captains at the Ryder Cup in Rome that ended Sunday with a 16 1/2-11 1/2 win over the Americans to regain the gold trophy.