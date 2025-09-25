Podcast: OSU’s Alan Bratton recaps Olympia Fields win, plus a new award handed out

In this week’s episode of College Golf Talk, Burko and Brentley chat with Oklahoma State head coach Alan Bratton, whose defending NCAA champion Cowboys won the Olympia Fields Fighting Illini Invitational last weekend. Other results are discussed, including a record-breaking win by the USC women and another strong showing by the BYU men, who could be an NCAA title threat this season. Brentley also debuts a potential new award, the Tournament Name of the Week, and the initial candidates are some good ones.