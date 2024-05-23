Podcast: Rachel Heck’s storybook Stanford ending; NCAA men’s preview

On this episode of College Golf Talk, Burko and Brentley recap the NCAA Women’s Championship, from stroke-play thoughts to an all-Pac-12 semifinal round to UCLA’s run under first-year coach Alicia Um Holmes to finally, Stanford’s third NCAA title of the match-play era – and Rachel Heck’s fitting close to her college career.

Then they pivot to the men’s championship, which begins Friday. They talk favorites, sleepers and more. Plus, there are some La Costa takes and some coaching news.