Rex & Lav pod: Zurich, Adelaide show team golf can work — if done right

  
Published April 29, 2024 09:33 AM

The Zurich Classic couldn’t have scripted a better result in New Orleans. LIV Golf seemed pretty pleased with its event — and itself — in Australia.

Both were proof that team golf has its place in the landscape and can succeed — if everything falls into place and is done right. In this edition, senior writers Rex Hoggard and Ryan Lavner talk about both sites, both tours and where we are headed with the next major a few weeks away.

  • 0:00: What stood out from the Zurich?
  • 02:00: Should the Tour’s lone team event tweak its format?
  • 05:00: Why there’s room on the Tour schedule for team events.
  • 08:00: Greg Norman feels “sorry” for those who don’t see what LIV is doing.
  • 12:30: Should LIV go all-in on team format?
  • 16:30: What to make of DP World Tour CEO’s recent statements.
  • 23:30: Where we’re heading this week.