Rex & Lav Pod: Big changes are coming to the PGA Tour – are they enough?

On a rare off-week for the PGA Tour, the circuit still managed to make plenty of news.

In a memo to the membership, the Tour outlined a number of proposed changes that, if approved, would significantly alter the Tour as we now know it.

This episode of the Golf Channel Podcast with Rex & Lav dives into all of the details — why they’re making the move, what are some of the benefits and unintended consequences, and what the overall reshaping would mean.

0:00: BIG-PICTURE STUFF: Our biggest takeaways to the news that the Tour will be reducing membership, field sizes.

09:00: DIGGING DEEPER: Exploring some of the unintended consequences of the proposed move.

13:00: IT’S JUST A NUMBER: Is 100 the right number of fully exempt players?

18:00: SORRY, ROMANTICS: Smaller-ticket items, like signature event point allocation and Monday qualifiers.

28:00: BLOW IT UP: Is the FedExCup fall working – and if not, what should be changed?

36:00: LET’S GET INNOVATIVE!: What we’d add to spruce up the fall schedule, including a few wild ideas.