 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

NFL: New Orleans Saints at Kansas City Chiefs
Saints vs. Panthers prediction: Odds, expert picks, QB matchup, injury update, betting trends, and stats
NFL: Philadelphia Eagles at Cincinnati Bengals
Matthew Berry’s Fantasy Football Rankings for Week 9 of 2024 season
NASCAR Cup Series Bass Pro Shops Night Race
Good news, bad news for NASCAR Cup teams ahead of Martinsville playoff race

Top Clips

nbc_pft_draft_241030.jpg
PFT Draft: First-year head coaches through Week 8
nbc_pft_radioplaybyplay_241030.jpg
Inside special bond of fanbases, local radio hosts
nbc_pft_powerrankings_241030.jpg
PFT power rankings: DET, KC, BUF, GB are ascending

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

NFL: New Orleans Saints at Kansas City Chiefs
Saints vs. Panthers prediction: Odds, expert picks, QB matchup, injury update, betting trends, and stats
NFL: Philadelphia Eagles at Cincinnati Bengals
Matthew Berry’s Fantasy Football Rankings for Week 9 of 2024 season
NASCAR Cup Series Bass Pro Shops Night Race
Good news, bad news for NASCAR Cup teams ahead of Martinsville playoff race

Top Clips

nbc_pft_draft_241030.jpg
PFT Draft: First-year head coaches through Week 8
nbc_pft_radioplaybyplay_241030.jpg
Inside special bond of fanbases, local radio hosts
nbc_pft_powerrankings_241030.jpg
PFT power rankings: DET, KC, BUF, GB are ascending

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Rex & Lav Pod: Big changes are coming to the PGA Tour – are they enough?

  
Published October 30, 2024 09:26 AM

On a rare off-week for the PGA Tour, the circuit still managed to make plenty of news.

In a memo to the membership, the Tour outlined a number of proposed changes that, if approved, would significantly alter the Tour as we now know it.

This episode of the Golf Channel Podcast with Rex & Lav dives into all of the details — why they’re making the move, what are some of the benefits and unintended consequences, and what the overall reshaping would mean.

0:00: BIG-PICTURE STUFF: Our biggest takeaways to the news that the Tour will be reducing membership, field sizes.

09:00: DIGGING DEEPER: Exploring some of the unintended consequences of the proposed move.

13:00: IT’S JUST A NUMBER: Is 100 the right number of fully exempt players?

18:00: SORRY, ROMANTICS: Smaller-ticket items, like signature event point allocation and Monday qualifiers.

28:00: BLOW IT UP: Is the FedExCup fall working – and if not, what should be changed?

36:00: LET’S GET INNOVATIVE!: What we’d add to spruce up the fall schedule, including a few wild ideas.