Rex & Lav pod: Inside the Bryson-Rory duel and one of the best U.S. Opens ever
Published June 16, 2024 09:36 PM
Chamblee, McGinley debate cause of Rory's drought
Brandel Chamblee thinks Rory McIlroy has failed to win a major since 2014 because his swing isn't as good as it used to be. Paul McGinley thinks the drought is due to something more mental. They debate on Live From.
Was this the best major championship in recent memory?
Was this the most brutal defeat in Rory McIlroy’s career?
In this Golf Channel Podcast with Rex & Lav, senior writers Rex Hoggard and Ryan Lavner take you inside the final round of the 124th U.S. Open at Pinehurst No. 2 and discuss what this means for Bryson DeChambeau, McIlroy and the Tour-LIV future.
- 0:00: One of the best majors in recent memory?
- 02:00: Why this is the worst loss of Rory McIlroy’s decorated career.
- 08:00: Bryson DeChambeau now a two-time major champ and world-class entertainer.
- 17:00: What does Bryson’s mean win in the ongoing Tour/LIV war.
- 22:30: Pinehurst No. 2 shined as expected.
- 28:00: Scottie Scheffler and Tiger Woods disappoint.
- 33:30: Final thoughts from Pinehurst.