Rex & Lav pod: Is Brooks Koepka the biggest PGA challenger to Scottie Scheffler?
Published May 5, 2024 09:18 PM
Myrtle Beach highlights upcoming golf events
The Golf Central crew discuss upcoming golf events for this week, including the Wells Fargo Championship, Myrtle Beach Classic and Cognizant Founders Cup.
With his PGA Championship title defense looming, Brooks Koepka won again on LIV.
Does that make him the No. 1 challenger to world No. 1 Scottie Scheffler at Valhalla Golf Club? In this edition of the Golf Channel Podcast with Rex & Lav, Rex Hoggard and Ryan Lavner discuss this, as well as if LIV is the perfect fit for Koepka.
Hoggard, who reported from the CJ Cup Byron Nelson, also talks about what it’s like to cover a player (like Ben Kohles) who suffers a difficult defeat.
- 0:00: Lav won’t apologize for a Nelson forecast gone wrong
- 04:30: Brooks Koepka’s LIV win feels like a repeat of last year
- 08:30: Can Brooks be a serious challenger to Scottie Scheffler?
- 11:30: Why LIV might just be perfect for Koepka, and why the PGA is setting up well — again — for him
- 17:30: Biggest takeaways from CJ Cup in Dallas
- 22:00: Behind the scenes of reporting on Ben Kohles’ 72nd-hole collapse
- 32:00: Lav’s upcoming trip to Pinehurst for U.S. Open media day