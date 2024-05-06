Rex & Lav pod: Is Brooks Koepka the biggest PGA challenger to Scottie Scheffler?

With his PGA Championship title defense looming, Brooks Koepka won again on LIV.

Does that make him the No. 1 challenger to world No. 1 Scottie Scheffler at Valhalla Golf Club? In this edition of the Golf Channel Podcast with Rex & Lav, Rex Hoggard and Ryan Lavner discuss this, as well as if LIV is the perfect fit for Koepka.

Hoggard, who reported from the CJ Cup Byron Nelson, also talks about what it’s like to cover a player (like Ben Kohles) who suffers a difficult defeat.