 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

U.S. Open - Preview Day One
Nick Dunlap returns to Pinehurst, still feels like he left Alabama teammates ‘hanging’
U.S. Women's Open Presented by Ally - Round One
Nelly Korda motivated, encouraged in first start since U.S. Women’s Open missed cut
U.S. Open - Preview Day Two
Whan: ‘We may be heading’ toward amateurs receiving U.S. Open prize money

Top Clips

nbc_dps_billplaschkeinterview_240612.jpg
Plaschke on West’s legacy, Lakers’ future
nbc_golf_maxhoma_240612.jpg
Homa explains to Wagner his strategy at Pinehurst
nbc_nas_iowapreview_240612.jpg
NASCAR at Iowa Speedway: Three things to watch

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

U.S. Open - Preview Day One
Nick Dunlap returns to Pinehurst, still feels like he left Alabama teammates ‘hanging’
U.S. Women's Open Presented by Ally - Round One
Nelly Korda motivated, encouraged in first start since U.S. Women’s Open missed cut
U.S. Open - Preview Day Two
Whan: ‘We may be heading’ toward amateurs receiving U.S. Open prize money

Top Clips

nbc_dps_billplaschkeinterview_240612.jpg
Plaschke on West’s legacy, Lakers’ future
nbc_golf_maxhoma_240612.jpg
Homa explains to Wagner his strategy at Pinehurst
nbc_nas_iowapreview_240612.jpg
NASCAR at Iowa Speedway: Three things to watch

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Rex & Lav Pod: Scottie vs. the field is an insane debate ... right?

  
Published June 12, 2024 04:25 PM

In this edition of the “Golf Channel Podcast with Rex & Lav”, the guys discuss all of the hottest topics from Pinehurst No. 2.

Why the course is the star.

Why Scottie Scheffler is an overwhelming favorite.

And why he still might not walk away with the trophy.

0:00: ALL HAIL: Forget Scottie or Rory or Tiger – Pinehurst No. 2 is the headliner this week.

05:00: THE GREAT DEBATE: Scottie vs. the field. Are we really doing this?

14:00: BEST OF THE REST: Debating Xander Schauffele and Rory McIlroy’s chances this week

21:00: GAMBLERS, UNITE!: Players who could pop up and surprise this week at the U.S. Open

25:00: ALMOST GAMETIME: What we are looking forward to Thursday at Pinehurst, including Rex’s early wakeup.