Rex & Lav Pod: Scottie vs. the field is an insane debate ... right?

In this edition of the “Golf Channel Podcast with Rex & Lav”, the guys discuss all of the hottest topics from Pinehurst No. 2.

Why the course is the star.

Why Scottie Scheffler is an overwhelming favorite.

And why he still might not walk away with the trophy.

0:00: ALL HAIL: Forget Scottie or Rory or Tiger – Pinehurst No. 2 is the headliner this week.

05:00: THE GREAT DEBATE: Scottie vs. the field. Are we really doing this?

14:00: BEST OF THE REST: Debating Xander Schauffele and Rory McIlroy’s chances this week

21:00: GAMBLERS, UNITE!: Players who could pop up and surprise this week at the U.S. Open

25:00: ALMOST GAMETIME: What we are looking forward to Thursday at Pinehurst, including Rex’s early wakeup.