Russell Henley, Sepp Straka highlight full field for 2025 Cognizant Classic

The PGA Tour kicks off its Florida swing with the Cognizant Classic, Feb. 27-March 2.

Three top-20 players in the world – Russell Henley (17), Sepp Straka (18) and Shane Lowry (19) – were part of the initial field list, released by the PGA Tour Friday evening. Amateur Luke Clanton, a made cut away from a PGA Tour card, is among the sponsor invites, which also include Korn Ferry Tour grads Ricky Castillo and Kris Ventura. Nine KFT grads start the week on the alternate list.

There are still five spots not filled, four via the Monday qualifier and one unrestricted sponsor exemption.

Here’s a look a the 144-player full field at PGA National in Palm Beach Gardens, Florida: