 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

TOUR Championship - Round Two
Scottie Scheffler taking a shine to new East Lake greens as he eyes first FEC title
IndyCar: Streets of Toronto - Practice
‘A massive miss': Pato O’Ward, IndyCar stars disappointed with series losing race for Mexico City to NASCAR
TOUR Championship - Round Two
Tour Championship: Round 3 tee times, pairings and how to watch

Top Clips

nbc_herecometheirish_episode1_feeman_240830.jpg
Notre Dame HC Freeman absorbs Holtz’s wisdom
nbc_golf_lpgafmrd2_240830.jpg
Highlights: FM Championship, Round 2
nbc_golf_gc_tigerscottie_240830.jpg
Analyzing Scheffler’s strokes gained off the tee

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

TOUR Championship - Round Two
Scottie Scheffler taking a shine to new East Lake greens as he eyes first FEC title
IndyCar: Streets of Toronto - Practice
‘A massive miss': Pato O’Ward, IndyCar stars disappointed with series losing race for Mexico City to NASCAR
TOUR Championship - Round Two
Tour Championship: Round 3 tee times, pairings and how to watch

Top Clips

nbc_herecometheirish_episode1_feeman_240830.jpg
Notre Dame HC Freeman absorbs Holtz’s wisdom
nbc_golf_lpgafmrd2_240830.jpg
Highlights: FM Championship, Round 2
nbc_golf_gc_tigerscottie_240830.jpg
Analyzing Scheffler’s strokes gained off the tee

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Scottie Scheffler still leads but advantage trimmed at Tour Championship

  
Published August 30, 2024 08:21 PM
Analyzing Scheffler's strokes gained off the tee
August 30, 2024 06:23 PM
Brandel Chamblee analyzes Scottie Scheffler and Collin Morikawa's performance off the tee at East Lake and why Scheffler's ability to gain strokes is one of the many aspects that separates him from the rest of the field.

ATLANTA — Scottie Scheffler put on another clinic from tee-to-green at East Lake on Friday for a 5-under 66 and a four-shot lead at the Tour Championship that didn’t seem as big as it looked.

Collin Morikawa and Xander Schauffele had something to do with that.

In a second round that brought a sense of urgency for those chasing the No. 1 player in golf, Morikawa responded with nine birdies, two on the final two holes after a 93-minute storm delay, for an 8-under 63.

TOUR Championship - Round Two
Scottie Scheffler taking a shine to new East Lake greens as he eyes first FEC title
Scheffler has putted well on the new East Lake greens and carries a four-shot lead into the weekend.

Schauffele finished with a pair of 12-foot putts — one for par, one for birdie, both feeling just as important as the other — for a 64.

They still have their work cut out for them.

Scheffler is the No. 1 seed in the FedExCup and began the finale with a two-shot lead. He also is playing as well as he has all year, and those immediately behind him in the FedExCup were not at their best in the opening round. That accounted for Scheffler having a seven-shot lead at the start of the day.

He returned from the storm delay with a pair of birdies over his final three holes and reached 21-under par. Morikawa was at 17 under and Schauffele was another shot behind.

No one else was closer than nine shots to Scheffler.

GOLF: AUG 30 PGA FedExCup Playoffs - TOUR Championship
2024 Tour Championship gross score leaderboard: Where players stand without ‘starting strokes’
Here’s a look at how players are faring in the Tour Championship, minus the “starting strokes.”

At stake for Scheffler is a chance to win the FedExCup and its $25 million prize, which he failed to do as the top seed each of the past two years. But he looks more comfortable on an East Lake course that has been overhauled — “This is not the same course,” he said when he arrived Monday for his first look — and everyone has a big task chasing him.

Scheffler began the round with a 7-iron that he thought was going to leave him a 20-foot look at birdie, except that it caught the wrong side of the ridge and rolled off the green, down a severe slope and settled 90 away against a collar of rough.

He holed a 20-foot par putt, a good start that sent him on his way. Even with Morikawa and Schauffele scoring early, Scheffler still led by six shots early on the back nine until he made his first bogey in 29 holes and Morikawa chipped in for birdie, a two-shot swing.