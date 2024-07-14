 Skip navigation
Sergio Garcia wins LIV-Andalucia playoff after Anirban Lahiri misses 2-footer for victory

  
Published July 14, 2024 03:20 PM
SOTOGRANDE, Spain — Sergio Garcia claimed his first individual LIV Golf win on Sunday after the Spaniard beat overnight leader Anirban Lahiri in a playoff for the Andalucia title.

García thrilled the home fans with a 5-under 66 to pull level with Lahiri and force the 18th-hole playoff with both players at 5 under overall.

Lahiri had a 2-foot putt to win the event in regulation but missed.

This was the first title for García since he joined the new Saudi-backed LIV circuit in 2022.

Jon Rahm, another home favorite, finished in a tie for 10th in his first event back home since joining LIV Golf.

García’s Fireballs team also won the team title at the tournament in southern Spain after winning a playoff over the Crushers — the first time in LIV Golf that both individual and team titles had been decided in a playoff.