‘Shared reality’ venues to feature TPC Sawgrass’ closing holes at The Players

Golf fans in Los Angeles and Dallas who won’t be at next month’s Players Championship will have a chance to experience TPC Sawgrass’ iconic final three holes via Cosm, an immersive technology and entertainment company.

Fans in Los Angeles at Hollywood Park and Dallas at Grandscape will be able to watch the PGA Tour’s flagship event at Cosm’s “shared reality” venues that feature 87-foot-diameter LED domes that “bridge the virtual and physical worlds.”

The broadcast will include Nos. 16, 17 and 18 on the Stadium Course using never-before-used camera positions for the first, second and final rounds on March 13, 14 and 16.

Golf Channel’s Thursday and Friday coverage begins at 1 p.m. ET. NBC’s coverage of the final round also starts at 1 p.m.

“The final three holes at The Players Stadium Course at TPC Sawgrass present one of the most well-known settings in sports, delivering unprecedented drama for our fans onsite and watching around the world, and today’s announcement adds to our continued efforts to elevate that experience in dramatic new ways,” Chris Wandell, the Tour’s senior vice president of media, said in a statement.

The Cosm venues in Los Angeles and Dallas will also feature food and beverage options, a merchandise store and a simulator used by TGL’s Los Angeles Golf Club that will allow fans to play the island-green 17th hole.