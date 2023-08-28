 Skip navigation
hovland_1920_tourchamp23_d4_caddie_win.jpg
FedExCup bonus payout: What Hovland and Co. earned
fowler_1920_tourchamp23_d4_catch_ball.jpg
All that’s left for U.S. Ryder Cup hopefuls, is to wait for a call
Blue Jays Bo Bichette injury
Blue Jays SS Bichette leaves after 5 innings with sore right quadriceps

Top Clips

nbc_golf_gc_schauffelepresser_230827.jpg
Schauffele: ‘Weird feeling’ shooting 62 and losing
nbc_golf_gc_hovlandanalysis_230827.jpg
Hovland ‘extraordinary’ in Tour Championship win
Indy_NXT_at_Gateway.jpg
Highlights: Rasmussen wins Indy NXT at WWT Raceway

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Starting-strokes format again costs Schauffele Tour Champ. win

Published August 27, 2023 09:03 PM
TOUR Championship - Final Round

ATLANTA, GEORGIA - AUGUST 27: Xander Schauffele of the United States during the final round of the TOUR Championship at East Lake Golf Club on August 27, 2023 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images)

Getty Images

ATLANTA – For the second time in four years, Xander Schauffele played well enough to win the Tour Championship but went home a runner-up, albeit with $6.5 million in second-place winnings.

Despite a flawless 62 that included an opening-nine 30, Schauffele finished five shots behind Viktor Hovland, who completed a dominant fortnight with a 7-under 63 to claim the FedExCup.

“I’ll hold my head up high. It was the most fun I had losing in quite some time,” Schauffele said. “It’s such a weird feeling. I shot 62. I lost by five. Just kudos to [Hovland]. He played unbelievably well the last few weeks to get himself into this position and to really just put a cherry on top for himself and his team.”

fowler_1920_tourchamp23_d4_catch_ball.jpg
All that’s left for U.S. Ryder Cup hopefuls, is to wait for a call
U.S. Ryder Cup captain Zach Johnson will make his picks on Tuesday.

The Tour Championship moved to a starting-strokes format in 2019 that seeds players into the finale based on their position on the post-season points list. The FedExCup front-runner starts at 10 under followed by No. 2 on the list at 8 under down to even par for Nos. 26-30. Hovland began the week at No. 2 and 8 under, while Schauffele was 15th on the list and started 3 under.

Without the starting-strokes format, Schauffele would have finished 72 holes tied with Hovland at 19 under. It was a similar scenario in 2020 when Schauffele finished three shots behind winner Dustin Johnson but he would have won the event (at 15 under) had it not used the starting-strokes format.

Although Hovland won the FedExCup and its $18 million payday, he will split the first-place world ranking points with Schauffele. The world ranking doesn’t use the starting-strokes total to award points at the Tour Championship.