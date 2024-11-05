This week in golf: PGA Tour fall continues; LPGA in Hawaii; Rory McIlroy and Co. in Abu Dhabi

Here’s a breakdown of this week’s events around the golf world:

PGA Tour: World Wide Technology Championship

When and where: Thursday-Sunday, El Cardonal at Diamonte, Cabo San Lucas, Mexico

Purse: $7.2 million ($1,296,000 to winner)

2023 winner: Erik van Rooyen

Notables in the field: Daniel Berger, Harris English, Lucas Glover, Beau Hossler, Maverick McNealy, Kevin Streelman, van Rooyen, Jhonattan Vegas, Camilo Villegas

TV schedule (stream links): Thursday-Sunday, 2-5 p.m. ET (Golf Channel)

Notes: El Cardonal is a Tiger Woods-designed course on the southern tip of the Baja Peninsula. ... Van Rooyen shot a back-nine 28 on Sunday to win last year’s event in honor of his best friend and former college teammate, Jon Trasamar, who was terminally ill from Stage 4 melanoma. ... This is the sixth of eight PGA Tour Fall Series events, one of three remaining chances for players to finish inside the top 125 in FedExCup points and earn their 2025 Tour cards.

LPGA: Lotte Championship

When and where: Wednesday-Saturday, Hoakalei Country Club, Ewa Beach, Hawaii

Purse: $3 million ($450,000 to winner)

2023 winner: Grace Kim

Notables in the field: Hye-Jin Choi, Ayaka Furue, Brooke Henderson, Kim, Jin Young Ko, Gaby Lopez, Mao Saigo, Jasmine Suwannapura, Angel Yin

TV schedule (stream links): Wednesday-Saturday, 7-10 p.m. ET (Golf Channel)

Notes: One of three events remaining on the LPGA schedule. ... The top 80 in the season-long points standings will earn 2025 cards while the top 60 will qualify for the CME Group Tour Championship finale. ... Saigo currently leads the points-based Louise Suggs Rookie of the Year standings while Furue is the front-runner for the Vare Trophy (scoring average).

DP World Tour: Abu Dhabi HSBC Championship

When and where: Thursday-Sunday, Yas Links, Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates

Purse: $9 million ($1,530,000 to winner)

2023 winner: Victor Perez

Notables in the field: Tommy Fleetwood, Tyrrell Hatton, Min Woo Lee, Shane Lowry, Rory McIlroy, Joaquin Niemann, Justin Rose, Adam Scott

TV schedule (stream links): Thursday-Saturday, 2-8 a.m. (Golf Channel); Sunday, 1:30-7:30 a.m. ET (GC)

Notes: First of two playoff events to close out the DP World Tour season. ... Includes the top 70 in the Race to Dubai standings, with the top 50 qualifying for next week’s DP World Tour Championship in Dubai. ... Last year’s winner, Perez, did not qualify to defend his title.

PGA Tour Champions: Charles Schwab Cup Championship

When and where: Thursday-Sunday, Phoenix Country Club, Phoenix, Arizona

Purse: $3 million ($528,000 to winner)

2023 winner: Steven Alker

Notables in the field: Alker, Stephen Ames, Ernie Els, Retief Goosen, Padraig Harrington, Bernhard Langer, Vijay Singh, Y.E. Yang

TV schedule (stream links): Thursday-Sunday, 5-7 p.m. ET on Golf Channel

Notes: Final tournament of the 2024 campaign. ... 35 of the 36 eligible players will be in the field, minus last year’s season-long champion, Steve Stricker. ...The winner of the tournament isn’t automatically the overall Charles Schwab Cup champion as the season-long race is separate (unlike what you see with the PGA Tour’s Tour Championship and FedExCup). ... Els currently leads the season-long standings with Nos. 2-6 being able to overtake him should they prevail in Phoenix.