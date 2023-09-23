 Skip navigation
Solheim Cup 2023 - Day Two - Finca Cortesin
Matchups for Saturday fourballs at the Solheim Cup
The Solheim Cup - Day Two
U.S., Euros split Day 2 foursomes; Americans lead Solheim
NASCAR Xfinity Series Andy's Frozen Custard 300 - Practice
Cup and Xfinity Saturday schedule at Texas Motor Speedway

Tom Kim finishes with double and triple to tumble at French Open

  
Published September 23, 2023 07:38 AM
SAINT-QUENTIN-EN-YVELINES, France — Englishman Jordan Smith coped well with the windy conditions to post a 7-under 64 and take a three-shot lead after the second round of the French Open on Friday.

Smith began the day with five consecutive birdies and added four more on the back nine, but his charge was held back by two bogeys. He heads into Saturday’s third round with a 12-under total of 130.

“Just hit some awesome iron shots. The challenge was mainly the wind. A lot of time it was crosswind, so you’re trying to figure out if it’s helping or hurting,” said the 30-year-old Smith, who has two career wins on the European tour. “I’ve just been putting lovely. A lot of drills and a lot of time on the putting green. The greens (here) are soft so you can go straight for the pins.”

Ewen Ferguson’s 67 moved him up to second place, while last year’s runner-up Rasmus Hojgaard of Denmark is among a group of six players sitting a further two strokes back at 7 under.

Overnight leader Tom Kim of South Korea might prefer to forget the end of his round.

After three birdies on the front nine and six straight pars on the back nine, Kim then made a double bogey on the 16th hole and a triple bogey on the 18th to finish the day with a 73.

He dropped 11 places into a tie for 12th at 5 under.