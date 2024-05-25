 Skip navigation
Dakotah Lindwurm Fiona O’Keeffe Emily Sisson
U.S. athletes qualified for 2024 Paris Olympics
GettyImages-2154440823.png
Vendrame wins Giro stage with a downhill attack and Pogacar leads with one big stage left
KitchenAid Senior PGA Championship
LIV’s Richard Bland stays on top at Senior PGA Championship

Top Clips

nbc_golf_schefflerreax_240524.jpg
Scheffler is making difficult shots ‘look benign’
nbc_golf_cscrd2_240524.jpg
Highlights: 2024 Charles Schwab Challenge, Round 2
nbc_golf_davisrileyintv_240524.jpg
Riley building momentum at Charles Schwab

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Two-time champion Rory McIlroy highlights RBC Canadian Open field

  
Published May 24, 2024 08:12 PM

Rory McIlroy will return to action at next week’s RBC Canadian Open. The two-time tournament champion highlights a field that also includes defending champion Nick Taylor, Sahith Theegala and Shane Lowry.

McIlroy won his first Canadian Open title at Hamilton Golf and Country Club in 2019. He claimed No. 2 at St. George’s Golf and Country Club in ’22.

This year’s edition moves back to Hamilton, Ontario.

In his last three starts, McIlroy won the Zurich Classic with Lowry, claimed the Wells Fargo Championship for a third time and tied for 12th at the PGA Championship. Here’s a look at the initial field: