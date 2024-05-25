Two-time champion Rory McIlroy highlights RBC Canadian Open field

Rory McIlroy will return to action at next week’s RBC Canadian Open. The two-time tournament champion highlights a field that also includes defending champion Nick Taylor, Sahith Theegala and Shane Lowry.

McIlroy won his first Canadian Open title at Hamilton Golf and Country Club in 2019. He claimed No. 2 at St. George’s Golf and Country Club in ’22.

This year’s edition moves back to Hamilton, Ontario.

In his last three starts, McIlroy won the Zurich Classic with Lowry, claimed the Wells Fargo Championship for a third time and tied for 12th at the PGA Championship. Here’s a look at the initial field: