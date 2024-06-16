 Skip navigation
U.S. Open 2024 live blog: Final-round updates, highlights and scoring at Pinehurst No. 2

  
Published June 16, 2024 12:15 PM
Bryson 'vastly different' from 2020 U.S. Open win
June 15, 2024 09:45 PM
Rex Hoggard and Ryan Lavner discuss the reinvention of Bryson DeChambeau's game and life as compared to his last U.S. Open win, as he enters Sunday's final round the leader at Pinehurst No. 2.

The final round of the 124th U.S. Open is underway at Pinehurst No. 2. Follow the action with this live blog:

When will the leaders be going out?

U.S. Open - Round Three
U.S. Open 2024 tee times: Final round with DeChambeau, McIlroy, Cantlay and field
Tee times and pairings for the final round of the 124th U.S. Open at Pinehurst No. 2.

How to watch this afternoon:

U.S. Open - Round Three
U.S. Open: How to watch, TV times, stream links, featured coverage for Sunday
How to watch the 124th U.S. Open, including primary and featured-group coverage.