U.S. Open prize money: Payout from the $20 million purse

  
Published June 12, 2024 09:35 AM
Scheffler excited for variety at U.S. Open
June 11, 2024 04:51 PM
Fresh off his win at the Memorial, Scottie Scheffler talks about the opportunities Pinehurst No. 2 presents and how he has sustained his stretch of good play.

This week’s U.S. Open offers a $20 million purse with the winner earning $3.9 million.

The top 60 players and ties will make the cut at Pinehurst No. 2. Here’s an early look at how the purse will be paid out (weekend field size and final ties will adjust earnings).

FINISHEARNINGS
1$3,900,000.00
2$2,160,000.00
3$1,702,705.00
4$1,513,220.00
5$1,160,625.00
6$814,435.00
7$608,030.00
8$544,563.31
9$480,848.34
10$452,691.66
11$413,123.34
12$381,976.66
13$355,925.00
14$328,500.00
15$304,993.34
16$285,405.00
17$269,735.00
18$254,063.33
19$238,393.33
20$222,721.67
21$209,205.00
22$195,690.00
23$182,565.00
24$170,420.00
25$159,841.67
26$150,831.67
27$143,975.00
28$137,903.33
29$132,026.67
30$126,150.00
31$120,273.33
32$114,396.66
33$108,520.00
34$103,231.66
35$98,921.66
36$94,611.66
37$90,498.34
38$86,581.67
39$82,663.34
40$78,745.00
41$74,828.33
42$70,910.00
43$66,991.66
44$63,075.00
45$59,156.66
46$55,631.66
47$52,105.00
48$48,775.00
49$46,816.67
50$44,856.67
51$43,681.67
52$42,701.65
60$42,000.00