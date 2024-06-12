U.S. Open prize money: Payout from the $20 million purse
June 12, 2024
This week’s U.S. Open offers a $20 million purse with the winner earning $3.9 million.
The top 60 players and ties will make the cut at Pinehurst No. 2. Here’s an early look at how the purse will be paid out (weekend field size and final ties will adjust earnings).
|FINISH
|EARNINGS
|1
|$3,900,000.00
|2
|$2,160,000.00
|3
|$1,702,705.00
|4
|$1,513,220.00
|5
|$1,160,625.00
|6
|$814,435.00
|7
|$608,030.00
|8
|$544,563.31
|9
|$480,848.34
|10
|$452,691.66
|11
|$413,123.34
|12
|$381,976.66
|13
|$355,925.00
|14
|$328,500.00
|15
|$304,993.34
|16
|$285,405.00
|17
|$269,735.00
|18
|$254,063.33
|19
|$238,393.33
|20
|$222,721.67
|21
|$209,205.00
|22
|$195,690.00
|23
|$182,565.00
|24
|$170,420.00
|25
|$159,841.67
|26
|$150,831.67
|27
|$143,975.00
|28
|$137,903.33
|29
|$132,026.67
|30
|$126,150.00
|31
|$120,273.33
|32
|$114,396.66
|33
|$108,520.00
|34
|$103,231.66
|35
|$98,921.66
|36
|$94,611.66
|37
|$90,498.34
|38
|$86,581.67
|39
|$82,663.34
|40
|$78,745.00
|41
|$74,828.33
|42
|$70,910.00
|43
|$66,991.66
|44
|$63,075.00
|45
|$59,156.66
|46
|$55,631.66
|47
|$52,105.00
|48
|$48,775.00
|49
|$46,816.67
|50
|$44,856.67
|51
|$43,681.67
|52
|$42,701.65
|60
|$42,000.00