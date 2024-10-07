 Skip navigation
WNBA star Cailtin Clark to play in LPGA pro-am at The Annika

  
Published October 7, 2024 02:47 PM

BELLEAIR, Fla. — Caitlin Clark wasn’t joking when she included golf in her offseason plans.

Clark is going to The Annika in November, the penultimate tournament on the LPGA Tour schedule hosted by Annika Sorenstam, to play in the pro-gram and be a panelist at the Women’s Leadership Summit at Pelican Golf Club.

Clark, the WNBA rookie of the year, said last month when the Indiana Fever was eliminated that she planned to play golf until it got too cold in Indiana, adding with a smile, “Become a professional golfer.”

The Women’s Leadership Summit is Nov. 12, and the pro-am is the following day.

“I love golf so the opportunity to play in the pro-am for a tournament with a legend like Annika Sorenstam’s name on it is so exciting,” Clark said. ”I’m looking forward to seeing all the LPGA players on the driving range, being part of the Women’s Leadership Summit, and, of course, teeing it up in the pro-am with Annika.”

Clark in an ambassador with Gainbridge, the presenting sponsor of the LPGA event.