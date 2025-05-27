So long, staggered start: Tour Championship returning to stroke-play format

 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

U.S. Women's Open Presented By Ally 2025 - Previews
Nelly Korda preaching patience as she looks to win first U.S. Women’s Open
the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday 2025 - Previews
Memorial Tournament 2025: Second-round tee times, pairings at Muirfield Village
the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday 2025 - Previews
Memorial Tournament 2025: First-round tee times, pairings at Muirfield Village

Top Clips

MemorialJackMPX.jpg
Nicklaus ‘surprised’ McIlroy is skipping Memorial
nbc_golf_haskinsaward_250527.jpg
North Carolina’s Ford wins Haskins Award
nbc_moto_t24deegandisc_250527.jpg
Deegan’s mental strength results in dominant sweep

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

U.S. Women's Open Presented By Ally 2025 - Previews
Nelly Korda preaching patience as she looks to win first U.S. Women’s Open
the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday 2025 - Previews
Memorial Tournament 2025: Second-round tee times, pairings at Muirfield Village
the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday 2025 - Previews
Memorial Tournament 2025: First-round tee times, pairings at Muirfield Village

Top Clips

MemorialJackMPX.jpg
Nicklaus ‘surprised’ McIlroy is skipping Memorial
nbc_golf_haskinsaward_250527.jpg
North Carolina’s Ford wins Haskins Award
nbc_moto_t24deegandisc_250527.jpg
Deegan’s mental strength results in dominant sweep

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

So long, staggered start: Tour Championship returning to stroke-play format

  
Published May 27, 2025 07:20 PM
Nicklaus 'surprised' McIlroy is skipping Memorial
May 27, 2025 06:24 PM
Todd Lewis discusses Jack Nicklaus' comments ahead of the Memorial Tournament, including the selection for the Memorial Honoree and the host's reaction to Rory McIlroy not playing in the tournament.

DUBLIN, Ohio – The PGA Tour is reverting to a traditional stroke-play format for the Tour Championship, with players who qualify for the season finale starting the tournament at even par instead of the starting-strokes model that had been used since 2019.

The Tour policy board approved the change Tuesday afternoon at Muirfield Village as part of a larger overhaul of the Tour Championship, which will include a greater focus on course setup at East Lake to create more risk-reward moments. Fans also indicated they preferred scores closer to par at the season finale.

The move will take effect this August.

“Our Fan Forward initiative has helped us evaluate each part of the PGA Tour season and today’s announcement is an important first step in the evolution of our postseason,” Tour commissioner Jay Monahan said in a statement. “The Player Advisory Council led a thorough process to respond to what our fans are asking for: The most competitive golf in the world, played for the highest stakes, in the most straightforward and engaging format.”

The field size for the FedExCup finale will remain 30 players this year, but the PAC will continue to study the qualification system to “reinforce the Tour Championship as the hardest tournament to qualify for.”

The starting-strokes format – which gave a built-in advantage to players based on their position on the playoff points list, with the top-ranked player, for example, starting the Tour Championship at 10 under followed by the second-ranked player at 8 under and so on – had been criticized for being confusing to fans and unpopular among some players, including last year’s FedExCup champion Scottie Scheffler, who called the format “silly.”

“We want the Tour Championship to be the hardest tournament to qualify for and the FedExCup trophy the most difficult to win,” said Scheffler, a member of the 16-player Player Advisory Council. “Shifting the Tour Championship to a more straight-up format with a tougher course setup makes it easier for fans to follow and provides a more challenging test for players – which brings out the best competition.”

The Tour said its bonus structure for the top 30 players will be balanced “to account for the increased volatility, reward season-long performance and recognize the significance of the FedExCup.”