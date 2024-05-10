U.S. Open
Mike Whan added that potential changes wouldn’t come in time for this year’s championship.
Latest
Wyndham Clark’s journey from winner to U.S. Open champion included the loss of his mother and the discovery of how to harness his emotions into something great.
For those inclined to demand an answer, golf happened to Rickie Fowler on Sunday at LACC. But he found something more important.
A two-shot swing at the par-5 14th proved too much for Rory McIlroy to overcome down the stretch of the U.S. Open.
For the second time in less than two months, Wyndham Clark prevailed at a tournament with a $20 million purse.
Wyndham Clark survived a tricky layout and outplayed some of the game’s most well-known players to win the 123rd U.S. Open.
Gordon Sargent shot 69 Sunday to finish as low am at the U.S. Open, but it should have been a 68, if not for a terrible break.
As Rickie Fowler tries to win the U.S. Open on Sunday, his sticker-covered canteen is along for the ride.
Wyndham Clark talks about going up against fellow former Oklahoma State Cowboy Rickie Fowler at the U.S. Open, handling the dark at the end of rounds and more.
Scottie Scheffler reflects on his explosive conclusion to Round 3 of the U.S. Open and more.
Rory McIlroy walks through his third round at the U.S. Open and explains where his mind is at ahead of Sunday’s final round.