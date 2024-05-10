 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

2024 Diamond League Doha
Kenny Bednarek wins Doha 200m in personal best as Olympic Trials showdown nears
AUTO: MAY 13 NASCAR Xfinity Series Shriners Children's 200
How to watch Saturday’s Xfinity race at Darlington: Start time, TV info and weather
Jo Adell
Fantasy Baseball Waiver Wire: Dude, you’re getting Adell

Top Clips

nbc_dps_charliewardintv_240510.jpg
Ward analyzes Rivers’ NBA vs. NFL debate
nbc_pl_refcamcpvmulong_240510.jpg
Ref Cam, Crystal Palace v. Man United: Kickoff
nbc_pl_refcamcpvmushort_240510.JPG
Ref Cam, Crystal Palace v. Man Utd: Penalty shout

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
U.S. Open

The Curtis Cup - Day One
USGA CEO doesn’t rule out new pathway for LIV players into future U.S. Opens
Mike Whan added that potential changes wouldn’t come in time for this year’s championship.
Golf Streaming Schedule
Image for Wells Fargo Champ: Rd. 2
Wells Fargo Champ: Rd. 2
live
PGA Tour
Peacock
live
Wells Fargo Championship - Rd 2
PGA Tour
Golf Channel
Fri, May 10
3:00PM EDT
Cognizant Founders Cup - Rd 2
LPGA Tour
Golf Channel
Fri, May 10
3:00PM EDT
Cognizant Founders Cup: Rd. 2
LPGA Tour
Peacock
Sat, May 11
2:00AM EDT
Aramco Team Series - Korea - Rd 2
Golf Channel

General Views of Pinehurst No2 Course
NBC Sports names broadcast team for U.S. Open at Pinehurst No. 2
Hale Irwin Greeting Fans
Players who have received USGA special exemptions into the U.S. Open, and how they fared
The Masters - Final Round
Tiger Woods accepts special exemption into U.S. Open at Pinehurst
Golfer Arnold Palmer Accepting US Open Trophy
U.S. Open 101: History, qualifications and this year at Pinehurst No. 2
GOLF: FEB 22 PGA Cognizant Classic Pre-Qualifying
Charlie Woods, Cameron Kuchar miss in U.S. Open local qualifying
General Views of Pinehurst No2 Course
U.S. Open local qualifying underway for 2024 championship at Pinehurst
nbc_golf_livefrom_johnellisintv_230618.jpg
01:26
Ellis explains where Clark turned corner
nbc_golf_livefrom_schefflerpress_23061823.jpg
02:01
Scheffler ‘not sharp enough’ to conclude U.S. Open
nbc_golf_livefrom_fowlerpress_230618.jpg
03:01
U.S. Open shows Fowler going in right direction
nbc_golf_livefrom_rorydisc_230618.jpg
07:50
Tee-to-green dominance not enough for McIlroy
nbc_golf_livefrom_wyndhampress_230618.jpg
17:50
How Clark kept his wits in U.S. Open final round
nbc_golf_livefrom_rorypress_230618.jpg
05:51
McIlroy ‘getting closer’ to coveted next major
nbc_golf_livefrom_wyndhamintv_230618.jpg
10:10
Clark’s mental fortitude pays off in U.S. Open win
nbc_golf_lf_maggiehathawaystory_230618.jpg
12:50
Maggie Hathaway Golf Course to undergo renovations

Latest

Clark_1920_USO23_D4_Tears.jpg
From ‘Wynner’ to major champ, Clark plays big
Wyndham Clark’s journey from winner to U.S. Open champion included the loss of his mother and the discovery of how to harness his emotions into something great.
Fowler_1920_USO23_D4_WyndhamHug.jpg
No fairytale for Fowler; but something better
For those inclined to demand an answer, golf happened to Rickie Fowler on Sunday at LACC. But he found something more important.
McIlroy_1920_USO23_D4_Embedded.jpg
The hole where Wyndham won and Rory lost
A two-shot swing at the par-5 14th proved too much for Rory McIlroy to overcome down the stretch of the U.S. Open.
Clark_1920_USO23_D4_Win.jpg
U.S. Open payout: What Clark and Co. earned
For the second time in less than two months, Wyndham Clark prevailed at a tournament with a $20 million purse.
clark_1920_usopen23_d4_trophy.jpg
Clark wins U.S. Open, holds off Rory at LACC
Wyndham Clark survived a tricky layout and outplayed some of the game’s most well-known players to win the 123rd U.S. Open.
sargent_1920_usopen23_d4_walking_signage.jpg
Sargent low am, despite 20-inch bounce out
Gordon Sargent shot 69 Sunday to finish as low am at the U.S. Open, but it should have been a 68, if not for a terrible break.
Fowler_1920_USO23_D3_WaterBottle.jpg
The meaning(s) behind Rickie’s canteen at USO
As Rickie Fowler tries to win the U.S. Open on Sunday, his sticker-covered canteen is along for the ride.
nbc_golf_livefrom_wyndhampressv2_230618.jpg
05:02
Clark reflects on father’s role in golf life
Wyndham Clark talks about going up against fellow former Oklahoma State Cowboy Rickie Fowler at the U.S. Open, handling the dark at the end of rounds and more.
nbc_golf_livefrom_scottiepress_230618.jpg
01:21
Round 3 finish has Scheffler feeling ‘fortunate’
Scottie Scheffler reflects on his explosive conclusion to Round 3 of the U.S. Open and more.
nbc_golf_livefrom_rorypresser_230618.jpg
01:51
McIlroy focused on executing U.S. Open game plan
Rory McIlroy walks through his third round at the U.S. Open and explains where his mind is at ahead of Sunday’s final round.