Here’s who has made it through qualifying for this year’s U.S. Women’s Open.
Charley Hull tied for second at the U.S. Women’s Open after shooting 6-under 66 and nearly pulling off a Tiger-like shot on No. 18.
Allisen Corpuz joins the Live From crew to discuss her emotions after winning the U.S. Women’s Open, what this week has meant for women’s golf as a whole and what she’ll remember most from Pebble Beach.
The Live From crew breaks down Charley Hull’s final round at the U.S. Women’s Open and how her style of play makes her so fun to watch.
Anna Jackson, Brandel Chamblee and Mel Reid discuss Allisen Corpuz’s impressive composure throughout the U.S. Women’s Open en route to her first major championship victory.
Anna Jackson, Brandel Chamblee and Mel Reid discuss the significance of Allisen Corpuz’s victory at the U.S. Women’s Open before Corpuz addresses the media to recap the special weekend.
It’s shaping up to be an enticing finish at Pebble Beach in the final round of the U.S. Women’s Open. Here are the Sunday tee times.
On a beautiful but difficult Saturday at Pebble Beach, Nasa Hataoka was brilliant in taking a one-shot lead at the U.S. Women’s Open.
Rose Zhang identified a problem in her putting late on Saturday and is hoping an easy fix will lead to contending on Sunday.
Bailey Tardy struggled in Round 3 of the U.S. Women’s Open, shooting a 3-over 75, but remains in contention at just three strokes off the lead and will “see what happens” in Sunday’s final round of action.
Allisen Corpuz explains why she believes majors suit her game. The Live From crew explains why her U.S. Women’s Open performance is just the latest part of her improvement.