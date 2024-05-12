 Skip navigation
U.S. Women’s Open

U.S. Women's Open - Round Two
U.S. Women’s Open qualifying results: Who will be at Lancaster Country Club
Here’s who has made it through qualifying for this year’s U.S. Women’s Open.
Image for Cognizant Founders Cup - Final Rd
Cognizant Founders Cup - Final Rd
live
LPGA Tour
Golf Channel
live
Cognizant Founders Cup: Rd. 4
LPGA Tour
Peacock
live
Myrtle Beach Classic: Rd. 4
PGA Tour
Peacock
live
Myrtle Beach Classic - Final Rd
PGA Tour
Golf Channel
5:00PM EDT
Regions Tradition - Final Rd
PGA Tour Champions
Golf Channel
5:00PM EDT
Regions Tradition: Rd. 4
PGA Tour Champions
Peacock

MS: Corpuz’s historic win, Straka’s RC chances
Corpuz nearly penalized Sunday for slow play
Corpuz soaking in the moment after Pebble win
USWO payout: Corpuz quintuples earnings
Obama tweets congrats to Corpuz after win
Corpuz captures U.S. Women’s Open at Pebble

MORE U.S. WOMEN’S OPEN

Hull T-2 after nearly pulling off Tiger-like shot
Charley Hull tied for second at the U.S. Women’s Open after shooting 6-under 66 and nearly pulling off a Tiger-like shot on No. 18.
07:11
Corpuz recaps special weekend at Pebble Beach
Allisen Corpuz joins the Live From crew to discuss her emotions after winning the U.S. Women’s Open, what this week has meant for women’s golf as a whole and what she’ll remember most from Pebble Beach.
04:50
Hull offers excitement on final day of USWO
The Live From crew breaks down Charley Hull’s final round at the U.S. Women’s Open and how her style of play makes her so fun to watch.
07:46
Corpuz’s composure impressive throughout USWO
Anna Jackson, Brandel Chamblee and Mel Reid discuss Allisen Corpuz’s impressive composure throughout the U.S. Women’s Open en route to her first major championship victory.
10:51
Corpuz: ‘Even sweeter’ to win USWO at Pebble Beach
Anna Jackson, Brandel Chamblee and Mel Reid discuss the significance of Allisen Corpuz’s victory at the U.S. Women’s Open before Corpuz addresses the media to recap the special weekend.
Final-round tee times for Pebble’s USWO
It’s shaping up to be an enticing finish at Pebble Beach in the final round of the U.S. Women’s Open. Here are the Sunday tee times.
Hataoka looks to avenge major losses at USWO
On a beautiful but difficult Saturday at Pebble Beach, Nasa Hataoka was brilliant in taking a one-shot lead at the U.S. Women’s Open.
Zhang eyes putting tweak for a shot on Sun.
Rose Zhang identified a problem in her putting late on Saturday and is hoping an easy fix will lead to contending on Sunday.
06:50
Tardy struggles but limits damage in USWO Round 3
Bailey Tardy struggled in Round 3 of the U.S. Women’s Open, shooting a 3-over 75, but remains in contention at just three strokes off the lead and will “see what happens” in Sunday’s final round of action.
06:16
Corpuz continues upward trajectory at USWO
Allisen Corpuz explains why she believes majors suit her game. The Live From crew explains why her U.S. Women’s Open performance is just the latest part of her improvement.