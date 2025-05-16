Favorite Margie’s Intention handles the slop at Pimlico, wins the Black-Eyed Susan

 Skip navigation
sinner.jpg
Jannik Sinner to renew rivalry with Carlos Alcaraz in Italian Open final
cycling.jpg
Ayuso bursts to stage win as Roglič takes overall lead at Giro d’Italia
NASCAR Cup Series AdventHealth 400 – Practice
Richard Childress seeks answers to Kansas engine failure for AJ Allmendinger

nbc_golf_livefrommcilroy_250516.jpg
Driver failing Rory, who barely makes PGA cut
nbc_golf_livefromscheffler_250516.jpg
Scottie not his best but steady, and firmly in PGA
nbc_horse_blackeyedsusan_250516.jpg
Margie’s Intention storms to Black-Eyed Susan win

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
sinner.jpg
Jannik Sinner to renew rivalry with Carlos Alcaraz in Italian Open final
cycling.jpg
Ayuso bursts to stage win as Roglič takes overall lead at Giro d’Italia
NASCAR Cup Series AdventHealth 400 – Practice
Richard Childress seeks answers to Kansas engine failure for AJ Allmendinger

nbc_golf_livefrommcilroy_250516.jpg
Driver failing Rory, who barely makes PGA cut
nbc_golf_livefromscheffler_250516.jpg
Scottie not his best but steady, and firmly in PGA
nbc_horse_blackeyedsusan_250516.jpg
Margie’s Intention storms to Black-Eyed Susan win

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Margie's Intention handles the slop at Pimlico, wins the Black-Eyed Susan

  
Published May 16, 2025 07:47 PM

Margie’s Intention outran Paris Lily in the stretch to win the Black-Eyed Susan by three-quarters of a length Friday.

The 1 1/8-mile race for 3-year-old fillies was delayed around an hour because of a significant storm that passed over Pimlico, darkening the sky above the venue. Margie’s Intention, the 5-2 favorite at race time, had little difficulty on the sloppy track with Flavien Prat aboard.

Paris Lily started impressively and was in front in the second turn, but she was eventually overtaken by Margie’s Intention on the outside.

Kinzie Queen was third.

Morning line favorite Runnin N Gunnin finished last in the nine-horse field.