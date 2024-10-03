 Skip navigation
How to watch Keeneland Fall Stars Weekend races 2024: Stream info, schedule, entry list

  
Published October 3, 2024 05:00 PM

The Breeders’ Cup Challenge Series reaches the final stretch with the Keeneland Fall Stars Weekend, three days of top-tier horse racing.

The weekend features 11 stakes races, eight of which are “Win and You’re In” races on the Breeders’ Cup Challenge Series. Winners of those eight races will automatically secure entry in the 2024 Breeders’ Cup World Championships beginning November 1st.

Here’s everything you need to know about the Keeneland Fall Stars Weekend:

What is the 2024 Keeneland Fall Stars Weekend?

The Keeneland Fall Stars Weekend is a three-day event featuring eight “Win and You’re In” Breeders’ Cup prep races and $5.55 million up for grabs.

RELATED: How to watch the Breeders’ Cup World Championships

Where is the 2024 Keeneland Fall Stars Weekend being held?

The Keeneland Fall Stars Weekend will take place at the Keeneland Race Course. Located in Lexington, Kentucky, Keeneland is a recognized National Historic Landmark for its role in growing horse racing and revitalizing the city. Keeneland is the world’s largest racehorse auction house and has been the location of a number of historic races, including Triple Crown winner American Pharoah completing the unofficial Grand Slam of horse racing after winning the Breeders’ Cup Classic at the venue in 2015.

When is the 2024 Keeneland Fall Stars Weekend?

Television coverage airs Saturday, October 5th from 4 to 6 p.m. ET on NBC and Peacock and Sunday, October 6th from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. on CNBC and Peacock.

How to watch the 2024 Keeneland Fall Stars Weekend:

Saturday

  • Date: October 5, 2024
  • Time: 4 p.m. ET to 6 p.m. ET
  • TV Network: NBC
  • Streaming Info: Peacock, NBCSports.com, NBC Sports app

Sunday

  • Date: October 6, 2024
  • Time: 4 p.m. ET to 6 p.m. ET
  • TV Network: CNBC
  • Streaming Info: Peacock, NBCSports.com, NBC Sports app

Is Keeneland Fall Meets an automatic qualifier for the Breeders Cup?

Eight races are automatic qualifiers for Breeders’ Cup races at the Keeneland Fall Meet.

Friday

Stoll Keenon Ogden Phoenix Stakes
Jessamine Stakes
Darley Alcibiades Stakes

Saturday

Thoroughbred Club of America Stakes
Coolmore Turf Mile
Claiborne Breeders’ Futurity

Sunday

Juddmonte Spinster Stakes
Bourbon Stakes

Coverage of the 2024 Breeders’ Cup will air November 1st and 2nd on Peacock and across the networks of NBC.

What devices does Peacock support?

