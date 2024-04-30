The 150th Kentucky Derby: Odds and Analysis of Each Horse

The 150th Kentucky Derby, the first leg of horse racing’s Triple Crown, is Saturday. Coverage begins on NBC and Peacock at 2:30P ET.

Despite being the odds-on favorite, Fierceness (5-2) will have to defy the odds to claim victory as the Todd Pletcher-trained horse will start from Gate 17. No horse has ever won the Derby from that post and only three in the history of the race have ever started from post No. 17 and finished in the money.

The Florida Derby winner will look to claim the majority of the record 5-million-dollar purse but will have a full field with whom to contend.

Sierra Leone (3-1), Catching Freedom (8-1), Forever Young (10-1), and Just a Touch (10-1) are the other primary contenders for the Derby crown.

Looking to place a wager on the Kentucky Derby? Note the quick synopsis of each horse along with highlights from his biggest race and an analysis of his chances in the Derby courtesy of NBC Sports’ horse racing analyst, Drew Dinsick (@whale_capper).

Post-time for the 2024 Kentucky Derby is approximately 6:45P ET on Saturday.

Enjoy the race and a couple of sweats.

