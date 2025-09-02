 Skip navigation
U.S. Ryder Cup team to play Procore Championship
nbc_golf_irishd2ehl_250905.jpg
Rory McIlroy (T-3) shoots 66 to storm into contention at Irish Open
Olympics: Open Water Swimming-Womens 10km
Sharon van Rouwendaal retires as Olympic open-water swimming icon

nbc_roto_ranthony_250905.jpg
Anthony’s injury is ‘brutal blow’ for Red Sox
nbc_bte_weekone_250905.jpg
Seahawks ML at +110 among best bets for NFL Week 1
nbc_bte_ravensbills_250905.jpg
Not sure how Bills defense slows Ravens in Week 1

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
U.S. Ryder Cup team to play Procore Championship
nbc_golf_irishd2ehl_250905.jpg
Rory McIlroy (T-3) shoots 66 to storm into contention at Irish Open
Olympics: Open Water Swimming-Womens 10km
Sharon van Rouwendaal retires as Olympic open-water swimming icon

nbc_roto_ranthony_250905.jpg
Anthony's injury is 'brutal blow' for Red Sox
nbc_bte_weekone_250905.jpg
Seahawks ML at +110 among best bets for NFL Week 1
nbc_bte_ravensbills_250905.jpg
Not sure how Bills defense slows Ravens in Week 1

Washington Commanders
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees
New York Yankees
Jack
Harrison

Latest News

FBL-WC-2026-CAF-QUALIFIERS-MAR-NGR
African (CAF) 2026 World Cup qualifying schedule, results, table
FBL-WC-2026-QUALIFIERS-NOR-ITA
2026 World Cup qualification hub: Schedule, results, standings, qualified teams
Wolverhampton Wanderers v Everton - Premier League - Molineux Stadium
What we learned about the Premier League through three weeks: Grading all 20 teams
Luton Town v Tottenham Hotspur - Pre Season Friendly - Kenilworth Road
Daniel Levy leaves Tottenham Hotspur after quarter-century in charge of North London outfit
South Korea v Jordan - FIFA World Cup Asian 3rd Qualifier
How to watch USMNT vs South Korea live: Stream link, TV channel, team news, prediction
Soccer: International Mens Friendly-Turkey at USA
Who will be the USMNT goalkeepers at the 2026 World Cup?
Australia v Japan - 2026 FIFA World Cup Round Three AFC Asian Qualifier
Asian (AFC) 2026 World Cup qualifying schedule, scores, results, table
TOPSHOT-FBL-WC-2026-QUALIFIER-NZL-NCL
Oceania (OFC) 2026 World Cup qualifying: New Zealand qualify automatically; New Caledonia reach playoffs
USMNT schedule
Who will be the USMNT center forwards at the 2026 World Cup?
Timothy Weah introduced by Marseille (from om.fr)
USMNT-eligible players in Europe: Latest transfers, current homes of American men’s players abroad
'Brilliant' Bournemouth take care of Spurs
September 2, 2025 03:31 PM
The Generation xG crew analyzes how Bournemouth were able to tactically dominant Spurs at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in Matchweek 3.
