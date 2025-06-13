Jordan Anthony

 Skip navigation
Amid the Oakmont calamity, Sam Burns leads midway through U.S. Open
Phil Mickelson’s U.S. Open career likely ends with final bit of heartbreak
After ‘stupidest’ penalty, Shane Lowry among those to miss cut at U.S. Open

Expect lower scores as Oakmont softens for weekend
70-70 ‘out of left field,’ but could Scott win?
U.S. Open Rd. 2 best moments: Burns, Hovland shock

