 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Detroit Tigers v Colorado Rockies
MLB Best Bets, July 14: Yankees vs Rockies
  • Vaughn Dalzell
    ,
  • Vaughn Dalzell
    ,
AUTO: JUL 16 NASCAR Xfinity Series Crayon 200
NASCAR Friday schedule at New Hampshire Motor Speedway
Budapest 2022 FINA World Championships: Swimming - Day 2
Benedetta Pilato, Yang Junxuan not entered to defend swimming world titles

Top Clips

nbc_dps_ohtanitradefallout_230714.jpg
Is Ohtani decision ‘biggest dilemma’ in history?
oly_chasinggold_murphyparentsrace_1920x1080.jpg
Murphy’s parents watch him vie for 200m Back title
nbc_golf_gc_mcilroyreaction_230713.jpg
McIlroy would rather retire than play in LIV Golf

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Detroit Tigers v Colorado Rockies
MLB Best Bets, July 14: Yankees vs Rockies
  • Vaughn Dalzell
    ,
  • Vaughn Dalzell
    ,
AUTO: JUL 16 NASCAR Xfinity Series Crayon 200
NASCAR Friday schedule at New Hampshire Motor Speedway
Budapest 2022 FINA World Championships: Swimming - Day 2
Benedetta Pilato, Yang Junxuan not entered to defend swimming world titles

Top Clips

nbc_dps_ohtanitradefallout_230714.jpg
Is Ohtani decision ‘biggest dilemma’ in history?
oly_chasinggold_murphyparentsrace_1920x1080.jpg
Murphy’s parents watch him vie for 200m Back title
nbc_golf_gc_mcilroyreaction_230713.jpg
McIlroy would rather retire than play in LIV Golf

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up
NFLJacksonville JaguarsJosh Pederson

Josh
Pederson

Birmingham Stallions v Houston Gamblers
08:13
Jaguars sign Josh Pederson, Doug Pederson’s son
The Jaguars are bringing in a player their head coach knows as well as anyone in the league.
Malik Jackson announces his retirement
Report: Will Richardson suspended for three games
Jaguars announce open training camp practice schedule
PFT’s top ten NFL head coaches for 2023, No. 10: Doug Pederson
  • Mike Florio
    ,
  • Mike Florio
    ,
Florio’s Top 10 coaches: No. 10 Pederson
Josh Pederson, son of Doug Pederson, appears set to sign with the Jaguars