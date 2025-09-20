 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

NBA: Playoffs-Milwaukee Bucks at Indiana Pacers
12-team, 9-cat Mock Draft: Take Giannis Antetokounmpo and don’t look back
FedEx Open de France 2025 - Day Three
Brooks Koepka, Min Woo Lee share lead at DP World Tour’s French Open
NFL: Dallas Cowboys at San Francisco 49ers
Matthew Berry’s Fantasy Football Rankings for Week 3 of 2025 season

Top Clips

nbc_pl_mured1_250920.jpg
Casemiro sent off for second yellow v. Chelsea
nbc_pl_mugoal2_250920.jpg
Casemiro heads Man United 2-0 in front of Chelsea
nbc_cfb_blockedkicks_250920.jpg
Maryland blocks field goal, punt in first quarter

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

NBA: Playoffs-Milwaukee Bucks at Indiana Pacers
12-team, 9-cat Mock Draft: Take Giannis Antetokounmpo and don’t look back
FedEx Open de France 2025 - Day Three
Brooks Koepka, Min Woo Lee share lead at DP World Tour’s French Open
NFL: Dallas Cowboys at San Francisco 49ers
Matthew Berry’s Fantasy Football Rankings for Week 3 of 2025 season

Top Clips

nbc_pl_mured1_250920.jpg
Casemiro sent off for second yellow v. Chelsea
nbc_pl_mugoal2_250920.jpg
Casemiro heads Man United 2-0 in front of Chelsea
nbc_cfb_blockedkicks_250920.jpg
Maryland blocks field goal, punt in first quarter

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Kyle Garland