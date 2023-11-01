 Skip navigation
NBACollege PlayerLanders Nolley II

Landers
Nolley II

NCAA Basketball: Memphis at Houston
Nolley leads Memphis to 69-59 win over No. 6 Houston
Landers Nolley II scored 20 points and Jalen Duren had 14 points and 11 rebounds as Memphis rallied past No. 6 Houston 69-59 on Saturday and snapped the Cougars’ 37-game home winning streak.