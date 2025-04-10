 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

NASCAR: Cup Practice &amp; Qualifying
Bristol Motor Speedway weekend schedule, TV info for NASCAR Cup, Xfinity and Trucks
MLB: Los Angeles Dodgers at Philadelphia Phillies
Fantasy Baseball Closer Report: Jordan Romano loses late-inning duties, Emmanuel Clase nabs first save
BASKETBALL-OLY-PARIS-2024-CAN-FRA
France’s Malonga among players to watch during WNBA draft after Bueckers goes No. 1

Top Clips

rory_scottie_mpx.jpg
Does Scheffler vs. McIlroy qualify as a rivalry?
pl_goal.jpg
Top 20 PL goals ever: No. 6 Atkinson, Aston Villa
nbc_gc_spiethsound_250409.jpg
Spieth looking to make new Masters memories

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Masters 2025 live updates: Leaderboard, scores, results, highlights and news from Round 1

Follow our live blog for the opening round of the 89th Masters Tournament.

 Live Updates
Updated 
Scheffler feels 'very prepared' for Masters
April 8, 2025 04:05 PM
Two-time Masters champion Scottie Scheffler explains how his approach to each Masters Tournament evolves.

The 89th Masters Tournament gets underway Thursday at Augusta National Golf Club.

A field of 95 players will compete in the season’s first major, with history and a green jacket on the line. Here’s a look at the first-round tee times and groupings.

MASTERS TOURNAMENT LEADERBOARD

Follow the action with our Day 1 live blog!

Updates
Opening-round tee times for the 89th Masters
The Masters - Practice Day Two
Masters 2025: First-round tee times, groupings at Augusta National
Tee times and groupings for the first round of the 89th Masters Tournament
How to watch the 89th Masters and ‘Live From’
Thumbnail
How to watch the Masters Tournament 2025: Schedule, streams, ‘Live From’ times
Here are live coverage and “Live From the Masters” TV times for the season’s first major at Augusta National.
Before the Masters begins ...

Some thoughts on who will win, if a LIV player will contend and who will leave most disappointed:

The Masters - Practice Day Two
Masters 2025 Punch Shot: Who wins and who leaves Augusta National most disappointed?
The GolfChannel.com team is on-site at Augusta National Golf Club and offers up some answers to the pressing questions at the year’s first major.