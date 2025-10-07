 Skip navigation
Philadelphia Eagles v New York Giants - NFL 2025
NFL Week 7 Best Bets, Odds, Predictions: Eagles vs Vikings, Browns vs Dolphins, Steelers, Colts, More!
WNBA: Indiana Fever at Minnesota Lynx
Caitlin Clark set to return for LPGA’s Annika pro-am later this year
Indiana v Oregon
Time for a do-over! Nicole Auerbach’s midseason College Football Playoff predictions and awards

Top Clips

nbc_pft_travishunter_251016.jpg
Why Jags must utilize Hunter primarily on offense
nbc_golf_dpwicrd1hls_251016.jpg
HLs: DP World Tour India Championship Round 1
nbc_pft_eaglesvikings_251016.jpg
Wentz or McCarthy is storyline of Eagles-Vikings

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Premier League Wolverhampton Wanderers Mario Lemina

Mario
Lemina

Latest News

Liverpool FC v Manchester United FC - Premier League
Van Dijk on Liverpool vs Manchester United: “It will be a cracking game” - How will it play out?
Arsenal v Manchester City - Premier League
Premier League 2025-26 table — Latest standings
Liverpool FC v Manchester United FC - Premier League
Liverpool vs Manchester United predicted lineups, team news, analysis
Chelsea FC v Nottingham Forest FC - Premier League
Premier League 2025-26 fixtures: Dates, schedule, how to watch live
Leeds United v Tottenham Hotspur - Premier League
How to watch Burnley vs Leeds live: Stream link, TV channel, team news, prediction
Newcastle United v Nottingham Forest - Premier League
How to watch Nottingham Forest vs Chelsea live: Stream, TV channel, team news, prediction
Manchester United FC v Liverpool FC - Premier League
How to watch Liverpool vs Manchester United live: Stream, TV channel, team news, prediction
Sunderland v Aston Villa - Premier League
How to watch Sunderland vs Wolves live: Stream, TV channel, team news, prediction
Crystal Palace FC v AFC Bournemouth - Premier League
How to watch Crystal Palace vs Bournemouth live: Stream, TV channel, team news, prediction
Arsenal v West Ham United - Premier League - Emirates Stadium
Premier League injury news for 2025-26 season: Latest injuries, club-by-club updates, suspensions
Arsenal look 'on a mission' to start season
October 7, 2025 03:31 PM
Robbie Mustoe and Robbie Earle praise Arsenal for their performance in a 2-0 win over West Ham and explain why they both believe the Gunners are "the best footballing team by a distance" in the Premier League.
