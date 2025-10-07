 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Syndication: Detroit Free Press
Tigers rally to beat Mariners 9-3 and force decisive Game 5 in AL Division Series
MLB: Playoffs-Philadelphia Phillies at Los Angeles Dodgers
Kyle Schwarber hits two homers to lift Phillies over Dodgers 8-2 and avoid sweep in NLDS
Syndication: Arizona Republic
Wilson hits last-second jumper to lift Aces over Mercury 90-88 for a 3-0 lead in the WNBA Finals

Top Clips

nbc_nba_pg_torvsac_251008(2).jpg
NBA Preseason HLs: Raptors vs. Kings
nbc_nba_pg_porgsw_251008.jpg
NBA Preseason HLs: Trail Blazers vs. Warriors
nbc_nba_pg_bosmem_251008.jpg
NBA Preseason Highlights: Celtics vs. Grizzlies

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Syndication: Detroit Free Press
Tigers rally to beat Mariners 9-3 and force decisive Game 5 in AL Division Series
MLB: Playoffs-Philadelphia Phillies at Los Angeles Dodgers
Kyle Schwarber hits two homers to lift Phillies over Dodgers 8-2 and avoid sweep in NLDS
Syndication: Arizona Republic
Wilson hits last-second jumper to lift Aces over Mercury 90-88 for a 3-0 lead in the WNBA Finals

Top Clips

nbc_nba_pg_torvsac_251008(2).jpg
NBA Preseason HLs: Raptors vs. Kings
nbc_nba_pg_porgsw_251008.jpg
NBA Preseason HLs: Trail Blazers vs. Warriors
nbc_nba_pg_bosmem_251008.jpg
NBA Preseason Highlights: Celtics vs. Grizzlies

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up
Odds by
draftkings_logo.png
draftkings-linear-fc.png
Premier LeagueEverton FCMason Holgate

Mason
Holgate

Latest News

Egypt v Ethiopia - 2026 FIFA World Cup qualification
African (CAF) 2026 World Cup qualifying schedule, results, table
FBL-WC-2026-QUALIFIERS-NOR-ITA
2026 World Cup qualification hub: Schedule, results, standings, qualified teams
TOPSHOT-FBL-WC-2026-QUALIFIER-NZL-NCL
Oceania (OFC) 2026 World Cup qualifying: New Zealand qualify automatically; New Caledonia reach playoffs
Australia v Japan - 2026 FIFA World Cup Round Three AFC Asian Qualifier
Asian (AFC) 2026 World Cup qualifying schedule, scores, results, table
Chelsea v Liverpool - Premier League
Premier League grades through Week 7: What we’ve learned about all 20 teams
Crystal Palace v Manchester City - Emirates FA Cup Final
USMNT, American history in the Premier League: Stats, pioneers, trivia
Liverpool FC v Crystal Palace FC - Premier League
Premier League prize money — How much is each table position worth?
Chelsea v Liverpool - Premier League
Moises Caicedo on Chelsea’s Premier League title hopes, confidence from Liverpool win and Kante comparisons
Chelsea v Liverpool - Premier League
Premier League 2025-26 fixtures: Dates, schedule, how to watch live
Brentford v Manchester City - Premier League - Gtech Community Stadium
Brentford 0-1 Manchester City: Haaland, Donnarumma push City closer to top
Arsenal look 'on a mission' to start season
October 7, 2025 03:31 PM
Robbie Mustoe and Robbie Earle praise Arsenal for their performance in a 2-0 win over West Ham and explain why they both believe the Gunners are "the best footballing team by a distance" in the Premier League.
Up Next
nbc_pl_2robarsenalclimbv2_251007.jpg
11:04
Arsenal look ‘on a mission’ to start season
Now Playing
nbc_pl_2robspursbounce_251007.jpg
3:07
Spurs look ‘exciting, young, dynamic’ under Frank
Now Playing
nbc_pl_2robborunefulham_251007.jpg
2:27
‘Outstanding’ Bournemouth taking PL by storm
Now Playing
nbc_pl_2robnewcastle_251007.jpg
5:01
Why Ange deserves more time at Nottingham Forest
Now Playing
nbc_pl_2robhaaland_251007.jpg
3:07
‘Special’ Haaland enough for Man City v. Brentford
Now Playing
nbc_pl_2robmanchester_251007.jpg
6:15
Man United showed ‘more control’ v. Sunderland
Now Playing
nbc_pl_netbustersv2_251007.jpg
25:51
Top Premier League highlights from Matchweek 7
Now Playing
nbc_pl_slotsliverpool_251007.jpg
19:20
Takeaways from Liverpool’s 2-1 loss to Chelsea
Now Playing
nbc_pl_generationxgcanado_251007.jpg
8:41
Analyzing Caicedo’s monstrous midfield performance
Now Playing
nbc_pl_liverpool_251007.jpg
7:47
How Chelsea exploited Liverpool’s right flank
Now Playing