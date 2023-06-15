 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

NASCAR Xfinity Series The Loop 121 - Practice
Chicago Xfinity starting lineup: Cole Custer wins pole
Chicago Street Race - Previews

Sunday Chicago Street Race: Start time, TV info, weather
Pagenaud crash Mid-Ohio 2.png
Simon Pagenaud walks away from wildest crash of IndyCar career; will miss Mid-Ohio qualifying

Top Clips

nbc_golf_dp_britishmastersrd3hl_230701.jpg
Highlights: Betfred British Masters, Round 3
nbc_nas_nxs_qchicagohl_230701.jpg
Highlights: Custer on Xfinity pole in Chicago
nbc_nas_lallyint_230701.jpg
Lally: Not going to be growth without risk

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

NASCAR Xfinity Series The Loop 121 - Practice
Chicago Xfinity starting lineup: Cole Custer wins pole
Chicago Street Race - Previews

Sunday Chicago Street Race: Start time, TV info, weather
Pagenaud crash Mid-Ohio 2.png
Simon Pagenaud walks away from wildest crash of IndyCar career; will miss Mid-Ohio qualifying

Top Clips

nbc_golf_dp_britishmastersrd3hl_230701.jpg
Highlights: Betfred British Masters, Round 3
nbc_nas_nxs_qchicagohl_230701.jpg
Highlights: Custer on Xfinity pole in Chicago
nbc_nas_lallyint_230701.jpg
Lally: Not going to be growth without risk

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Matthew Berry’s Updated Positional Fantasy Football Rankings

  • By
  • Matthew Berry,
  • By
  • Matthew Berry
  
Published June 15, 2023 03:01 PM
Alexander Mattison

Alexander Mattison

Jeffrey Becker-USA TODAY Sports

Whether you’re grinding in the bestball streets or just trying to get a head start on your draft prep, it’s never too early for rankings. So in addition to my Updated Top 100 , here are my updated PPR Positional Rankings for the 2023 season, which have also expanded from my Initial Positional Rankings .

There is obviously a ton that will change between now and September, but this is how I would value these players if I was drafting TODAY. Now remember, positional rankings are a great resource, but only when used correctly. In this case, that means using these in conjunction with my Updated Top 100 list to give yourself a more complete picture of overall player values and where a certain tier may start or end. For example, Travis Kelce and Mark Andrews are back-to-back in my TE rankings. So are George Kittle and Darren Waller . However, if you look at my Updated Top 100, Kelce and Andrews are nearly 30 spots apart whereas Kittle and Waller are actually also back-to-back in the overall ranks. In fact, I have four tight ends ranked within 12 spots of each other starting with Kittle and ending with Kyle Pitts . So, what does this mean? Well, it means that the gap between Kelce (TE1) and Andrews (TE2) is far larger than the gap between Kittle (TE4) and Pitts (TE7). So, while I have Kelce in a class all by himself, my TEs 4-7 are all basically in the same tier and thus I would be fine taking whichever player from that group comes at the best ADP value.

These ranks will continue to be updated as we get closer to August and more information becomes available. Plus, once my Top 100 expands to a Top 200, these positional ranks will also be updated accordingly. Until then, take a look and tell me what you think. Who am I too high on? Who am I too low on? In the meantime, be sure to check out Fantasy Football Happy Hour every week wherever you get your podcasts, on the NFL on NBC YouTube page and on Peacock, of course.

QB Rankings

RANK PLAYER POS TEAM
1 Josh Allen QB BUF
2 Jalen Hurts QB PHI
3 Patrick Mahomes QB KC
4 Joe Burrow QB CIN
5 Lamar Jackson QB BAL
6 Justin Fields QB CHI
7 Justin Herbert QB LAC
8 Trevor Lawrence QB JAC
9 Deshaun Watson QB CLE
10 Tua Tagovailoa QB MIA
11 Dak Prescott QB DAL
12 Daniel Jones QB NYG
13 Anthony Richardson QB IND
14 Kirk Cousins QB MIN
15 Geno Smith QB SEA
16 Aaron Rodgers QB NYJ
17 Russell Wilson QB DEN
18 Jared Goff QB DET
19 Derek Carr QB NO
20 Kyler Murray QB ARI
21 Sam Howell QB WSH
22 Kenny Pickett QB PIT
23 Matthew Stafford QB LAR
24 Jimmy Garoppolo QB LV
25 Jordan Love QB GB
26 Brock Purdy QB SF
27 Bryce Young QB CAR
28 Ryan Tannehill QB TEN
29 Mac Jones QB NE
30 C.J. Stroud QB HOU
31 Baker Mayfield QB TB
32 Desmond Ridder QB ATL
33 Trey Lance QB SF
34 Jacoby Brissett QB WSH
35 Taylor Heinicke QB ATL

RB Rankings

RANK PLAYER POS TEAM
1 Christian McCaffrey RB SF
2 Austin Ekeler RB LAC
3 Bijan Robinson RB ATL
4 Saquon Barkley RB NYG
5 Jonathan Taylor RB IND
6 Josh Jacobs RB LV
7 Tony Pollard RB DAL
8 Derrick Henry RB TEN
9 Nick Chubb RB CLE
10 Rhamondre Stevenson RB NE
11 Breece Hall RB NYJ
12 Travis Etienne RB JAX
13 Alexander Mattison RB MIN
14 Aaron Jones RB GB
15 Najee Harris RB PIT
16 Jahmyr Gibbs RB DET
17 Joe Mixon RB CIN
18 Dalvin Cook RB FA
19 Kenneth Walker RB SEA
20 James Conner RB ARI
21 Miles Sanders RB CAR
22 Dameon Pierce RB HOU
23 J.K. Dobbins RB BAL
24 Rachaad White RB TB
25 Alvin Kamara RB NO
26 David Montgomery RB DET
27 Isiah Pacheco RB KC
28 Cam Akers RB LAR
29 D’Andre Swift RB PHI
30 James Cook RB BUF
31 Samaje Perine RB DEN
32 Brian Robinson Jr. RB WSH
33 AJ Dillon RB GB
34 Javonte Williams RB DEN
35 Jamaal Williams RB NO
36 Jeff Wilson Jr. RB MIA
37 Khalil Herbert RB CHI
38 Antonio Gibson RB WSH
39 Jerick McKinnon RB KC
40 Rashaad Penny RB PHI
41 Raheem Mostert RB MIA
42 Elijah Mitchell RB SF
43 Zach Charbonnet RB SEA
44 Devon Achane RB MIA
45 Tyler Allgeier RB ATL
46 Damien Harris RB BUF
47 Chuba Hubbard RB CAR
48 Devin Singletary RB HOU
49 D’Onta Foreman RB CHI
50 Jaylen Warren RB PIT
51 Kenneth Gainwell RB PHI
52 Joshua Kelley RB LAC
53 Kendre Miller RB NO
54 Tyjae Spears RB TEN
55 Jerome Ford RB CLE

WR Rankings

RANK PLAYER POS TEAM
1 Justin Jefferson WR MIN
2 Cooper Kupp WR LAR
3 Ja’Marr Chase WR CIN
4 Tyreek Hill WR MIA
5 Stefon Diggs WR BUF
6 Davante Adams WR LV
7 Amon-Ra St. Brown WR DET
8 CeeDee Lamb WR DAL
9 A.J. Brown WR PHI
10 Garrett Wilson WR NYJ
11 Jaylen Waddle WR MIA
12 Chris Olave WR NO
13 Tee Higgins WR CIN
14 DeVonta Smith WR PHI
15 DK Metcalf WR SEA
16 Deebo Samuel WR SF
17 DeAndre Hopkins WR FA
18 Keenan Allen WR LAC
19 Amari Cooper WR CLE
20 Chris Godwin WR TB
21 Terry McLaurin WR WSH
22 DJ Moore WR CHI
23 Calvin Ridley WR JAC
24 Christian Watson WR GB
25 Mike Williams WR LAC
26 Jerry Jeudy WR DEN
27 Diontae Johnson WR PIT
28 Mike Evans WR TB
29 Marquise Brown WR ARI
30 Treylon Burks WR TEN
31 Tyler Lockett WR SEA
32 Drake London WR ATL
33 Christian Kirk WR JAC
34 Michael Pittman Jr. WR IND
35 Jakobi Meyers WR LV
36 Brandon Aiyuk WR SF
37 Michael Thomas WR NO
38 Brandin Cooks WR DAL
39 Jahan Dotson WR WSH
40 Jordan Addison WR MIN
41 George Pickens WR PIT
42 Jaxon Smith-Njigba WR SEA
43 Courtland Sutton WR DEN
44 Gabe Davis WR BUF
45 JuJu Smith-Schuster WR NE
46 Rondale Moore WR ARI
47 DJ Chark Jr. WR CAR
48 Kadarius Toney WR KC
49 Odell Beckham Jr. WR BAL
50 Allen Lazard WR NYJ
51 Quentin Johnston WR LAC
52 Michael Gallup WR DAL
53 Adam Thielen WR CAR
54 Skyy Moore WR KC
55 Nico Collins WR HOU
56 Zay Jones WR JAC
57 Tyler Boyd WR CIN
58 Rashod Bateman WR BAL
59 Elijah Moore WR CLE
60 K.J. Osborn WR MIN
61 Darnell Mooney WR CHI
62 Zay Flowers WR BAL
63 Jonathan Mingo WR CAR
64 Jameson Williams WR DET
65 Tyquan Thornton WR NE
66 Marquez Valdes-Scantling WR KC
67 Alec Pierce WR IND
68 Donovan Peoples-Jones WR CLE
69 Jayden Reed WR GB
70 Hunter Renfrow WR LV
71 Chase Claypool WR CHI
72 Robert Woods WR HOU
73 Tim Patrick WR DEN
74 Romeo Doubs WR GB
75 Rashee Rice WR KC

TE Rankings

RANK PLAYER POS TEAM
1 Travis Kelce TE KC
2 Mark Andrews TE BAL
3 T.J. Hockenson TE MIN
4 George Kittle TE SF
5 Darren Waller TE NYG
6 Dallas Goedert TE PHI
7 Kyle Pitts TE ATL
8 Pat Freiermuth TE PIT
9 Evan Engram TE JAC
10 Dalton Schultz TE HOU
11 David Njoku TE CLE
12 Cole Kmet TE CHI
13 Chigoziem Okonkwo TE TEN
14 Juwan Johnson TE NO
15 Tyler Higbee TE LAR
16 Dalton Kincaid TE BUF
17 Greg Dulcich TE DEN
18 Gerald Everett TE LAC
19 Irv Smith Jr. TE CIN
20 Dawson Knox TE BUF
21 Mike Gesicki TE NE
22 Hayden Hurst TE CAR
23 Tyler Conklin TE NYJ
24 Sam LaPorta TE DET
25 Hunter Henry TE NE
26 Taysom Hill TE NO
27 Noah Fant TE SEA
28 Logan Thomas TE WSH
29 Michael Mayer TE LV
30 Jake Ferguson TE DAL
31 Trey McBride TE ARI
32 Cade Otton TE TB
33 Zach Ertz TE ARI
34 Isaiah Likely TE BAL
35 Austin Hooper TE LV