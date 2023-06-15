Matthew Berry’s Updated Positional Fantasy Football Rankings

Whether you’re grinding in the bestball streets or just trying to get a head start on your draft prep, it’s never too early for rankings. So in addition to my Updated Top 100 , here are my updated PPR Positional Rankings for the 2023 season, which have also expanded from my Initial Positional Rankings .

There is obviously a ton that will change between now and September, but this is how I would value these players if I was drafting TODAY. Now remember, positional rankings are a great resource, but only when used correctly. In this case, that means using these in conjunction with my Updated Top 100 list to give yourself a more complete picture of overall player values and where a certain tier may start or end. For example, Travis Kelce and Mark Andrews are back-to-back in my TE rankings. So are George Kittle and Darren Waller . However, if you look at my Updated Top 100, Kelce and Andrews are nearly 30 spots apart whereas Kittle and Waller are actually also back-to-back in the overall ranks. In fact, I have four tight ends ranked within 12 spots of each other starting with Kittle and ending with Kyle Pitts . So, what does this mean? Well, it means that the gap between Kelce (TE1) and Andrews (TE2) is far larger than the gap between Kittle (TE4) and Pitts (TE7). So, while I have Kelce in a class all by himself, my TEs 4-7 are all basically in the same tier and thus I would be fine taking whichever player from that group comes at the best ADP value.

These ranks will continue to be updated as we get closer to August and more information becomes available. Plus, once my Top 100 expands to a Top 200, these positional ranks will also be updated accordingly. Until then, take a look and tell me what you think. Who am I too high on? Who am I too low on? In the meantime, be sure to check out Fantasy Football Happy Hour every week wherever you get your podcasts, on the NFL on NBC YouTube page and on Peacock, of course.

QB Rankings

RB Rankings

WR Rankings

TE Rankings