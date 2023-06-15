Matthew Berry’s updated Top 100 Fantasy Football Rankings

It’s only June, so there is still a bunch of stuff we don’t know when it comes to camp battles, returns from injury, unsigned free agents, potential suspensions and more. However, there has been enough news trickling out of camps that warrants me updated my rankings.

Remember, these ranks are written as if I had to draft today. Specifically, if I had to draft today in a one QB re-draft league with PPR scoring. It factors in risk with all the players like Alvin Kamara , Joe Mixon and the recent release of Dalvin Cook knowing there’s a chance they could miss games due to suspension (Kamara) or land in a situation that is not as fantasy friendly as their current role (Mixon) or someone could not be ready for the start of the season (Breece Hall , Javonte Williams ) or their playing time is uncertain etc. etc. etc.

Notable updates in these rankings from my initial Top 100 include Bijan Robinson jumping ahead of Saquon Barkley and Jonathan Taylor , Tony Pollard rising, and Justin Fields moving ahead of Justin Herbert . Plus, Jahmyr Gibbs , J.K. Dobbins and Rachaad White all moved up, while Kenneth Walker , Alvin Kamara fell a few spots. Cook’s release from Minnesota also leads to Alexander Mattison , not only making the Top 100, but flying all the way up to No. 33.

These ranks will continually be updated and expanded upon (Top 200! Really deep positional!) as we get closer to August and get more information. Until then, take a look and tell me what you think. Who am I too high on? Who am I too low on? In the meantime, be sure to check out Fantasy Football Happy Hour every week wherever you get your podcasts, on the NFL on NBC YouTube page and on Peacock, of course.

MATTHEW BERRY’S UPDATED TOP 100