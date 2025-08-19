 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Cleveland Guardians v Arizona Diamondbacks
Guardians at Diamondbacks Prediction: Odds, expert picks, starting pitchers, betting trends for August 19
MLB: AUG 13 Tigers at White Sox
White Sox at Braves Prediction: Odds, expert picks, starting pitchers, betting trends, stats for August 19
Texas Rangers v Kansas City Royals
Rangers at Royals Prediction: Odds, expert picks, starting pitchers, betting trends, and stats for August 19

Top Clips

nbc_pft_manageqb_250819.jpg
How Browns can manage heavy QB room
nbc_pft_judkins_250819.jpg
Browns reportedly are waiting to sign Judkins
nbc_pft_flacco_250819.jpg
Browns turn to Flacco for challenging start

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Cleveland Guardians v Arizona Diamondbacks
Guardians at Diamondbacks Prediction: Odds, expert picks, starting pitchers, betting trends for August 19
MLB: AUG 13 Tigers at White Sox
White Sox at Braves Prediction: Odds, expert picks, starting pitchers, betting trends, stats for August 19
Texas Rangers v Kansas City Royals
Rangers at Royals Prediction: Odds, expert picks, starting pitchers, betting trends, and stats for August 19

Top Clips

nbc_pft_manageqb_250819.jpg
How Browns can manage heavy QB room
nbc_pft_judkins_250819.jpg
Browns reportedly are waiting to sign Judkins
nbc_pft_flacco_250819.jpg
Browns turn to Flacco for challenging start

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Melissa Jefferson-Wooden