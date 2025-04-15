 Skip navigation
Atlantic Sun champion Lipscomb hires Kevin Carroll as men’s head basketball coach to replace Lennie Acuff

  
Published April 15, 2025 02:13 PM

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Atlantic Sun Conference champion Lipscomb has hired Kevin Carroll as its men’s basketball head coach.

Carroll returns to Lipscomb after leading nearby Division II Trevecca Nazarene University to record-breaking success the last two years, including the most wins in program history and the school’s first-ever South Region Poll ranking. He previously served as an assistant coach for the Bisons from 2019 to 2023, helping recruit and develop multiple all-conference players.

“We are thrilled to welcome Kevin back to Lipscomb,” Lipscomb athletic director Philip Hutcheson Hutcheson said in a statement. “Kevin is an elite basketball mind. More importantly, he embodies the values of Lipscomb University and is gifted at building meaningful relationships with young people as evidenced by the deep connections he maintains with former and current players.”

Carroll replaces Lennie Acuff, who left to take the head coaching job at Samford.

Acuff spent six seasons as head coach at Lipscomb, guiding the Bisons to their second NCAA Tournament appearance this past season with a 25-10 record overall record and a 14-4 mark in the Atlantic Sun. Lipscomb beat North Alabama to win the conference championship.

The Bisons had three straight 20-win seasons under Acuff, who compiled a 110-82 record overall at Lipscomb.

“I have a tremendous amount of respect for the people who have come before me and the level of success that has been reached,” Carroll said. “My staff and I will work tirelessly to maintain the standard that everyone has come to expect while shining a light on one of the top Christian universities in the country. I can’t wait to get started … Horns Up!”