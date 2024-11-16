 Skip navigation
Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Baldwin Jr., Hicks both score 19 as Penn State breezes past Virginia Tech

  
Published November 15, 2024 11:04 PM

BALTIMORE — Ace Baldwin Jr. and Zach Hicks scored 19 points apiece and Penn State rolled to an 86-64 victory over Virginia Tech at the Hall of Fame Series on Friday night.

Baldwin added 10 assists for his first double-double of the season for the Nittany Lions (4-0). He made 5 of 11 shots from the floor and nine of his 10 free throws. Hicks hit five 3-pointers and added five rebounds and three steals.

Nick Kern came off the bench to score 16 for Penn State. He made 6 of 7 shots and 4 of 6 free throws. Fred Dilione V scored 11.

Mylyjael Poteat led the Hokies (3-1) with 15 points.

Hicks made three 3-pointers and scored 12 while Kern added 10 points on 4-for-4 shooting to lead Penn State to a 37-29 advantage at halftime. Poteat had 11 points at the break for the Hokies.

Kern hit a jumper with 7:47 remaining to give Penn State a 72-52 lead. The Nittany Lions had the lead for all but 32 seconds when the game was tied.

The Nittany Lions shot 51% from the floor, made 8 of 22 from beyond the arc (36.4%) and 22 of 30 at the foul line.

Virginia Tech shot 44.4%, hit 5 of 18 from distance and 19 of 26 at the foul line.

UP NEXT

Penn State returns home to host Purdue-Fort Wayne on Wednesday.

Virginia Tech will also head back home to play Jacksonville on Wednesday.