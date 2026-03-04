 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

NCAA Basketball: Clemson at North Carolina
Bogavac’s late scoring powers No. 17 North Carolina to a 67-63 win over Clemson
NCAA Basketball: Georgetown at St. John
Ejiofor leads Senior Night comeback as No. 18 St. John’s tops Georgetown 72-69 at MSG
Seattle Mariners v Houston Astros
The Invisible Showdown: Inside baseball’s growing focus on the mental game
  • DJShortBW.jpg D.J. Short
    ,
  • DJShortBW.jpg D.J. Short
    ,

Top Clips

nbc_nba_tacomadome_260303.jpg
Tacoma Dome power outage of 1995 NBA Playoffs
nbc_nba_rileypregame_v2_260303.jpg
Riley reflects on year as host of NBA Showtime
nbc_nba_lowry_260303.jpg
Lowry talks Sixers’ backcourt, NBA on NBC memories

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Catchings scores career-high 32 points, Georgia ends No. 16 Alabama’s winning streak 98-88

  
Published March 3, 2026 09:25 PM

ATHENS, Ga. — Kanon Catchings scored a career-high 32 points and Georgia ended No. 16 Alabama’s eight-game winning streak with a 98-88 victory Tuesday night.

Catchings ignited the Bulldogs (21-9, 9-8 Southeastern Conference) with 20 points before halftime, leading their fourth win in five games. He was 7 of 13 from 3-point range and delivered a signature highlight with a behind-the-back pass to Somto Cyril for a thunderous slam.

Heading into its final home game of the season, Georgia had likely done enough to clinch its second straight trip to the NCAA Tournament. But tacking a sixth Quad 1 win onto the resume surely sealed a berth in the 68-team field.

The Bulldogs also reached the most regular-season victories since the 2001-02 team went 21-8 under Jim Harrick.

The Crimson Tide (22-8, 12-5) wasted a chance to bolster its seeding for the tournament, despite a spirited back-and-forth down the stretch as the teams traded 3 after 3. Labaron Philon Jr. led Alabama with 26 points.

Catchings, a transfer from BYU in his first season at Georgia, easily eclipsed is previous college best of 23 points.

The Bulldogs never trailed after a 12-0 run in the first half, sparked by their defense and Catchings at the offensive end.

Blue Cain turned a steal into a layup, Catchings dunked one off another steal, and a third steal by Jeremiah Wilkinson led to Catchings knocking down a 3-pointer. The sophomore forward scored eight straight points in the spurt, hitting another trey that was set up by an offensive rebound.

Georgia led 50-43 at halftime after Catchings swished his fourth trey on the period just ahead of the buzzer. The frustration of Alabama coach Nate Oats boiled over when he was assessed a technical as his team was heading up court after a Georgia miss.

Down the stretch, the thrilling game was marred by several delays because of a malfunctioning scoreboard.

Up next

Alabama: Returns home Saturday to close out the regular season against rival Auburn.

Georgia: Finishes up the regular season at Mississippi State on Saturday.