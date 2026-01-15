 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

NCAA Basketball: Mississippi at Georgia
Pinkins sinks follow-up shot with 1 second left in OT to lift Ole Miss past No. 21 Georgia, 97-95
WNBA: Finals-Las Vegas Aces at Phoenix Mercury
Project B women’s basketball league to play in Tokyo in April 2027
Fred Hoiberg
Hoiberg family business brings lots of joy as No. 8 Nebraska has a season for the ages

Top Clips

nbc_cbb_coloradobearcats_260114.jpg
Highlights: Cincinnati stays solid vs. Colorado
nbc_cbb_pregame_kansaschat_260114.jpg
Can Kansas emerge as contender behind Peterson?
pearsall_mpx.jpg
Pearsall’s return could help SF replace Kittle

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

NCAA Basketball: Mississippi at Georgia
Pinkins sinks follow-up shot with 1 second left in OT to lift Ole Miss past No. 21 Georgia, 97-95
WNBA: Finals-Las Vegas Aces at Phoenix Mercury
Project B women’s basketball league to play in Tokyo in April 2027
Fred Hoiberg
Hoiberg family business brings lots of joy as No. 8 Nebraska has a season for the ages

Top Clips

nbc_cbb_coloradobearcats_260114.jpg
Highlights: Cincinnati stays solid vs. Colorado
nbc_cbb_pregame_kansaschat_260114.jpg
Can Kansas emerge as contender behind Peterson?
pearsall_mpx.jpg
Pearsall’s return could help SF replace Kittle

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up
Odds by
draftkings_logo.png
draftkings-linear-fc.png

Cincinnati holds off Colorado 77-68 for the Bearcats’ first Big 12 win this season

  
Published January 14, 2026 10:01 PM

CINCINNATI — Baba Miller scored 25 points and grabbed 11 rebounds, and Cincinnati beat Colorado 77-68 on Wednesday night for the Bearcats’ first Big 12 Conference win this season.

Cincinnati led by 21 points early in the second half, but with about 11 minutes left Colorado began a 13-3 run to pull to 61-56 with 5:44 remaining. Day Day Thomas scored the next five points for the Bearcats and Miller added a jumper to make it 68-56.

Bangot Dak and Barrington Hargress each hit a 3 in an 8-0 spurt to cut the Buffaloes’ deficit to 68-64 before the Bearcats sealed it from the free-throw line.

Miller was 10 of 17 from the floor for Cincinnati (9-8, 1-3). Moustapha Thiam added 15 points for the Bearcats.

Isaiah Johnson scored 18 points on 7-of-10 shooting to lead Colorado (12-5, 2-2). Hargress finished with 14 points and Dak scored 12 to go with seven rebounds.

Cincinnati opened the game on a 18-4 run that included a Miller dunk and led 43-25 at the break. Miller paced the Bearcats with 15 points and five rebounds in the first half. Sebastian Rancik and Alon Michaeli each scored five first-half points for Colorado, which shot 35% and committed 10 turnovers.

Cincinnati had its largest lead, 50-29, with 16:44 to play.

Up next

Colorado: At West Virginia on Saturday.

Cincinnati: Hosts No. 2 Iowa State on Saturday.