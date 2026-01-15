Cincinnati holds off Colorado 77-68 for the Bearcats’ first Big 12 win this season

CINCINNATI — Baba Miller scored 25 points and grabbed 11 rebounds, and Cincinnati beat Colorado 77-68 on Wednesday night for the Bearcats’ first Big 12 Conference win this season.

Cincinnati led by 21 points early in the second half, but with about 11 minutes left Colorado began a 13-3 run to pull to 61-56 with 5:44 remaining. Day Day Thomas scored the next five points for the Bearcats and Miller added a jumper to make it 68-56.

Bangot Dak and Barrington Hargress each hit a 3 in an 8-0 spurt to cut the Buffaloes’ deficit to 68-64 before the Bearcats sealed it from the free-throw line.

Miller was 10 of 17 from the floor for Cincinnati (9-8, 1-3). Moustapha Thiam added 15 points for the Bearcats.

Isaiah Johnson scored 18 points on 7-of-10 shooting to lead Colorado (12-5, 2-2). Hargress finished with 14 points and Dak scored 12 to go with seven rebounds.

Cincinnati opened the game on a 18-4 run that included a Miller dunk and led 43-25 at the break. Miller paced the Bearcats with 15 points and five rebounds in the first half. Sebastian Rancik and Alon Michaeli each scored five first-half points for Colorado, which shot 35% and committed 10 turnovers.

Cincinnati had its largest lead, 50-29, with 16:44 to play.

Up next

Colorado: At West Virginia on Saturday.

Cincinnati: Hosts No. 2 Iowa State on Saturday.