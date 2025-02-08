 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

NCAA Basketball: Texas A&M at Missouri
Taylor’s 3-pointer with 2.1 seconds left leads No. 10 Texas A&M past No. 15 Missouri 67-64
NCAA Basketball: Kansas at Kansas State
Kansas State extends winning streak to five with 81-73 victory over No. 16 Kansas
NHL: Montreal Canadiens at Los Angeles Kings
Canada adds Drew Doughty for 4 Nations Face-Off as injury replacement for Alex Pietrangelo

Top Clips

oly_asmsg_vonallmenwin_250209.jpg
von Allmen wins downhill at Alpine Championships
oly_frwmo_kaufgold_250209.jpg
Kauf wins dual moguls, extends podium win streak
for_MPX_HLs.jpg
HLs: Iriafen leads No. 7 USC past No. 8 Ohio State

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

NCAA Basketball: Texas A&M at Missouri
Taylor’s 3-pointer with 2.1 seconds left leads No. 10 Texas A&M past No. 15 Missouri 67-64
NCAA Basketball: Kansas at Kansas State
Kansas State extends winning streak to five with 81-73 victory over No. 16 Kansas
NHL: Montreal Canadiens at Los Angeles Kings
Canada adds Drew Doughty for 4 Nations Face-Off as injury replacement for Alex Pietrangelo

Top Clips

oly_asmsg_vonallmenwin_250209.jpg
von Allmen wins downhill at Alpine Championships
oly_frwmo_kaufgold_250209.jpg
Kauf wins dual moguls, extends podium win streak
for_MPX_HLs.jpg
HLs: Iriafen leads No. 7 USC past No. 8 Ohio State

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up
All Scores

Danny Wolf helps No. 24 Michigan fend off Indiana 70-67 for fourth straight win

  
Published February 8, 2025 04:26 PM

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — Danny Wolf finished with 20 points and nine rebounds, and Tre Donaldson and Vladislav Goldin each added 18 points to help No. 24 Michigan hold off hard-charging Indiana 70-67 on Saturday.

Wolf also had five assists as the Wolverines (18-5, 10-2) won their fourth straight and five of six. In coach Dusty May’s return to Assembly Hall, the former Indiana student manager and Bob Knight protege also helped Michigan snap a four-game losing streak in the series.

Malik Reneau led the Hoosiers with 16 points and five assists despite playing with a brace protecting his right knee — one day after athletic director Scott Dolson announced coach Mike Woodson would not return next season.

Mackenzie Mgbako had 15 points and 11 rebounds as Indiana (14-10, 5-8) lost its fifth in a row.

Michigan led 45-27 with 1:07 left in the first half, but the Hoosiers charged back in the second half to tie the score at 59 with 4:08 to go. Michigan answered with a 7-2 run and the Hoosiers never recovered.

Takeaways

Michigan: The Wolverines have shown they thrive in close games, winning each of their last four by four or fewer points. And though they had a chance to make it easier on themselves at Indiana, they still managed to pull it out.

Indiana: The Hoosiers played hard after another slow start.

Key moment

Goldin cut to the middle on a fast break, freeing himself up for the tie-breaking dunk with 3:05 to go.

Key stat

Michigan outscored Indiana 34-26 in the pain and 12-7 in points off turnovers.

Up next

The Wolverines host No. 7 Purdue and the Hoosiers travel to No. 9 Michigan State on Tuesday night.